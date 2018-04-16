Count Down to the Kentucky Derby With These Cocktail and Brunch Ideas

The Kentucky Derby's signature cocktail is the bourbon-based mint julep, classically served with crushed ice in a silver cup with a beaded rim. But the Mint Julep Month markeing campaign is promoting the cocktail beyond race-day parties for an entire month. The marketing campaign from Garden & Gun magazine, Maker's Mark, and the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, runs from April 5 to May 5 and kicked off in New York with a brunch at Gramercy Park Hotel.

The stylish, southern-inspired event drew media, influencers, and southern expats. Guests were greeted with classic mint juleps but could sample four others crafted by four star mixologists who were on hand to introduce their drinks. They were Ryan Casey of the Dewberry in Charleston, South Carolina; Matt Lofink of Cure in New Orleans; Stacie Stewart of Whiskey Dry in Louisville, Kentucky; and Kellie Thorn of Empire State South in Atlanta.

Bluegrass music, on-brand florals, and southern hors d'oeuvres like shrimp and grits and fried pickles rounded out the event—and provided inspiration for spring parties.

