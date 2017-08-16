LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

Crystal Pepsi Relaunch Tour Brought Back Salt-N-Pepa, Fanny Packs

The soft-drink company used a 1990s theme to celebrate the short-lived clear cola.

By Michele Laufik August 16, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

Guests were able to win tickets to the shows through local radio station contests.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Crystal Pepsi

The Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour
From fanny packs to Steve Madden sandals, the 1990s recently experienced a bit of comeback in fashion—and now the decade is popping up in the event industry. To celebrate the relaunch of its short-lived clear cola, Pepsi organized a multi-city tribute to the drink and the decade called the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour.

Sold from 1992 to 1993, the soda has earned cult status, with a six-pack currently selling on eBay for $5,000. Because of that continued interest, the soft drink company briefly re-released the drink in 2015 and 2016. It’s available again this year for a limited time—reportedly for the last time.

In the weeks leading up to the re-release, Pepsi hosted three free shows featuring popular '90s artists, including Busta Rhymes, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, and Salt-N-Pepa. “Busta Rhymes, Sugar Ray, and Salt-N-Pepa are all artists that left a huge mark on the '90s and embody the fun spirit of Crystal Pepsi,” said Melissa Duhaime, senior marketing manager for Pepsi Sports.

The concerts, which were produced in partnership with iHeartRadio's local FM stations, were held near Major League Baseball stadiums in New York, Phoenix, and Miami, starting on August 1. Guests were able to win tickets to the shows through local radio station contests.

“We are really proud of our strong relationships with 11 M.L.B. teams, and we are constantly looking for new ways to deliver fun experiences to fans at each location,” Duhaime said. She added that the game schedules at those three cities best coincided with the product launch. (Earlier this year, Coca-Cola became the official sponsor of M.L.B. beverages; Pepsi had been the sponsor. The deal did not affect Pepsi’s existing partnerships with teams such as the New York Yankees.)

At each stop, fans scored branded retro swag like clear plastic fanny packs and T-shirts, and were able to purchase cocktails made with Crystal Pepsi.

