D.C.’s Line Hotel Makes Itself at Home in the Heart of Adams Morgan

D.C.’s much anticipated Line hotel tried to open quietly in Adams Morgan just before Christmas, but the city’s foodies and nearby residents were having none of it. More than 600 people filled the hotel’s cavernous lobby on New Year’s Eve, and the mezzanine bar, A Rake’s Progress, was the scene of the hotel's first engagement on Christmas, according to a Line staffer who witnessed the event. The hotel already has 27 weddings booked for the coming years, and planned to host its first major banquet Thursday night with a farm dinner for more than 100 farmers and local suppliers who supply food to A Rake’s Progress, the restaurant from Baltimore chef Spike Gjerde that will open in the hotel later this month.

