December 1, 2017: Windsor Hotel Bookings Spike After Royal Wedding Announcement, Rival Boston Anime Festivals Take Trademark Dispute to Court, Billboard Women in Music Honorees Encourage Female Empowerment



1. WINDSOR HOTEL BOOKINGS SPIKE AFTER ROYAL WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT: There isn’t an official date for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, but area hotels are already seeing a spike in bookings from news broadcasters. The Guardian: “International and national broadcasters, keen to get accommodation as well as the best camera angles from windows and balconies, were contacting reservations managers as soon as Kensington Palace announced the month, if not yet the date, of the nuptials. Many hotels have been holding meetings to fix room rates, which are bound to be at a premium. Some TV stations were requesting provisional bookings for stays of up to two weeks in order to cover the buildup to the day. A date has not yet been announced for the ceremony at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which is the chapel of the Order of the Garter. … The prince and Markle have indicated a wish for the public to be involved in their day of ‘fun and joy’, and so royal fans, as well as the media, will be hoping for high visibility of the bride and groom, perhaps in a carriage drive through the town’s quintessentially English high street. Windsor is well used to hosting royal events. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall married in a civil ceremony at the town’s Guildhall and had a televised church blessing in St George’s Chapel, which can accommodate 800 guests. The last royal wedding there was for Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips, the son of the Princess Royal, who married a Canadian woman, Autumn Kelly, in 2008. It was also the venue for the wedding of Harry’s uncle, the Earl of Wessex, and Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.” http://bit.ly/2AgtzHu



2. RIVAL BOSTON ANIME FESTIVALS TAKE TRADEMARK DISPUTE TO COURT: Representatives from Anime Boston and Boston AnimeFest, two anime conventions held in Boston, are facing off in court over issues of trademark infringement. The Daily Beast: “The organization behind the annual anime meetup Anime Boston filed a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday against the two companies behind younger Boston-area convention Boston AnimeFest, alleging that Boston AnimeFest is infringing on its trademarked name and squatting on the website BostonAnimeFest.com in an effort to trick anime fans into attending the wrong convention. Boston AnimeFest says 'Boston' and 'anime' are generic words, not subject to trademark, and they’ll counter-sue if Anime Boston causes them to lose any money. This used to be a one-anime-convention town. 'We decided on the ‘Anime Boston’ name in December 2001,' Patrick Delahanty, one of the convention’s co-founders, told The Daily Beast. He remembers designing the logo while visiting his parents for Christmas that year. Since then, Anime Boston has grown into a small empire, becoming the eighth-most attended anime convention in North America, with nearly 27,000 attendees in 2016, according to AnimeCons.com. But some attendees get the name wrong. ... Technically, Boston AnimeFest is not a new convention. It’s a new branch of the NorthEast Comic Con, which has been running since 2014, and is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 in Hanover, Massachusetts, an hour outside Boston. This August, 'we came up with the concept of creating an aspect of our show called AnimeFest,' Gary Sohmers, one of Boston AnimeFest’s organizers, told The Daily Beast. 'It was just a logical marketing thing. We had no idea someone would think they could copyright or trademark the two generic words ‘Boston’ or ‘Anime’ and stop us.'" http://thebea.st/2khWjd3



3. BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC HONOREES ENCOURAGE FEMALE EMPOWERMENT: Honorees at the Billboard Women in Music awards, which took place Thursday, stressed the importance of female empowerment in the music industry following a year that has been significant for women. Billboard: As Camila Cabello, Mary J Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Kehlani, Solange, Grace VanderWaal, Selena Gomez, and Atlantic Records COO Julie Greenwald accepted their awards, they acknowledged that this year has been a meaningful one for women in the music business, as females young and old have continued to pave the way for progress. 'Now more than ever, it’s incumbent on every one of us to raise up the next generation of female leaders, so at the future Women in Music events, the executive of the year will stand up here and thank a woman for being her mentor,' Greenwald, who was named Executive of the Year, stressed in her speech. 'Now it’s time to change the industry for the better. It’s all right here, in how we support each other, in how we’re committed to providing young women with a safer environment free from harassment and discrimination.' That message of empowerment came before and after Greenwald's time on stage, and in different forms. Cabello accepted her Breakthrough Artist Award first, performing a jazzy rendition of her smash hit 'Havana' before dedicating her speech to her mom, who advises, 'Whenever you're the most afraid, that's when you've gotta make the jump.' Blige also touched on her personal journey while accepting the Icon Award, highlighting the responsibility she feels to help people get through whatever situation they may be in: 'I’m a fighter, I’m here, and I’m out here fighting for you.'" http://bit.ly/2i54QLN



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Time Out Chicago will host its inaugural Ugly Sweater, Spiked Mug Cocktails, and S’mores party December 7 at Park & Field in Logan Square.



LOS ANGELES: Orange County-based Emerald Expositions Events, a business-to-business conference producer, has acquired Connecting Point Marketing Group. CPMG currently organizes and hosts nine senior-executive level trade events focused on innovation in the hospitality, restaurant, healthcare, grocery, and retail industries.



Italian restaurant Barilla opened in USC Village this week. The 1,800-square-foot restaurant seats 36 inside and 24 on a patio.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Global Gift Gala Miami will take place December 7 Eden Roc Nobu Hotel. The event, which raises funds to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida, will be hosted by Eva Longoria Bastón and Ricky Martin.



NEW YORK: Omni Berkshire Place hotel has debuted the complete renovation of its Julliard Ballroom. The 1,245-square-foot space features new design elements including lightly colored walls and trim, antique mirrors with gold accents, a gold leaf ceiling cover, and a new carpet with geometric lines.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Patina Restaurant Group has appointed Theo Schoenegger executive chef of its new Italian concepts Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante and Enzo’s Hideaway Tunnel Bar opening this winter at Disney Springs. Schoenegger comes to Orlando from Las Vegas where he was executive chef at Sinatra in Wynn Las Vegas.



TORONTO: The Toronto Light Fest will return to the Distillery District for a second year from January 9-March 11, 2018.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: MGM National Harbor has appointed Melonie Johnson president and chief operating officer.



Washington Performing Arts will honor Lonnie G. Bunch III with the Ambassador of the Arts Award on March 10 at a private reception. Bunch is the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com