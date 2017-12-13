December 13, 2017: New York Fashion Week to Combine Men’s and Women’s Shows, TV Academy Reveals Emmy Category Changes, South Korea Conducts Security Drills to Prepare for Terror Attacks at Olympics



1. NEW YORK FASHION WEEK TO COMBINE MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SHOWS: New York Fashion Week: Men’s will no longer be separate from the women’s shows starting in 2018. Fashionista: “Instead, the two will be combined to create a single 10-day schedule with shows marked as men's, women's or coed. Men's shows will run from Monday, Feb. 5-Wednesday, Feb. 7, with women's following on Thursday, Feb. 8-Wednesday, Feb. 14. Some of the same bigger names will have a presence in both segments of the new NYFW—think Raf Simons, whose eponymous label will show during the menswear portion of the week and whose designs for Calvin Klein will show during the women's segment. Other menswear designers that will show in the first half of the week will include Hugo Boss, Perry Ellis and Todd Snyder. The move may be designed to help menswear shows get more attention from the press, as editors and influencers who already need to be in New York for the women's shows may just come a bit earlier to catch men's shows, as well. It may also be intended to bolster a week that saw some its heavyweights—from Thom Browne to Proenza Schouler—decamp for Paris this past season. But it's worth noting that the consolidation won't necessarily affect NYFW past February. The following NYFW:M will take place in July, at least a full month ahead of the women's shows that happen in September every year.” http://bit.ly/2AO4mCj



2. TV ACADEMY REVEALS EMMY CATEGORY CHANGES: The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced category name changes and expansions, which will go into effect at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards next September. The Hollywood Reporter: “he Outstanding Variety Special and Special Class categories have been restructured to eliminate the confusion of defining ”special class,” and instead are now Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Additionally, Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie is now split into two categories: Outstanding Period Costumes and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming is now split into two categories: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program. ... This will do little to quell complaints that there are too many Emmy categories — the presentation of which are spread over three nights, two under the banner of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and then the third referred to as the Primetime Emmy Awards — but it undoubtedly will make it clearer why certain types of programs do or do not share a category." http://bit.ly/2C8s9NE



3. SOUTH KOREA CONDUCTS SECURITY DRILLS TO PREPARE FOR TERROR ATTACKS AT OLYMPICS: South Korea conducted a series of security drills on Tuesday to prepare for any possible terror attacks at the upcoming Winter Olympics. NBC News: “Police and firemen were among around 420 personnel participating in the exercise, held in front of the Olympic Stadium at PyeongChang, just 50 miles from the heavily fortified border with North Korea. During the simulated drills, members of a SWAT team shot down a drone with a bomb attached that was flying toward a bus carrying athletes. In another part of the mock exercise a terrorist took hostage athletes on a bus, and tried to ram the vehicle into the stadium before being gunned down by police. Officers in gas masks also removed a chemical bomb. … Some 5,000 armed forces personnel will be deployed at the Winter Games, according to South Korean government officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. PyeongChang’s organizing committee for the 2018 Games (POCOG) has also hired a private cyber security company to guard against a hacking attack from the North, tender documents show.” http://nbcnews.to/2AeNgwo





SPIN: Senior Professionals Industry Network has appointed Tracey Smith executive director. Smith, a 20-plus-year industry veteran who is the meeting manager for American Express Meetings and Events, will begin her new position in January.



CHICAGO: BCD Meetings & Events has appointed Carolyn Maloney vice president of progressive operations.



LAS VEGAS: The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15.



LOS ANGELES: The 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place January 2-15.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Restaurateur Ken Friedman, an owner of the Spotted Pig, has been accused of sexual harassment by 10 women. The New York Times: http://nyti.ms/2nWyUPE



Nibble and Squeak, a dining network for parents with children, will host a luncheon for families at Eleven Madison Park January 21.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Orlando World Center Marriott has launched a mobile app in partnership with MeetingPlay. The “World Finder” app uses iBeacon technology and 3-D mapping to provide interactive wayfinding for resort guests, from step-by-step directions to guest rooms, meeting spaces, and the nearest restrooms to supplying information on the property’s dining outlets, entertainment, and recreational offerings, including access to hours of operation, menus, and more.



SAN FRANCISCO: Richmond, California-based Standard Party Rentals has announced a new partnership with La Tavola Fine Linen. The partnership will launch at the rental company’s Central Valley location, with the collaboration branded as La Tavola for Standard Party Rentals.



TORONTO: Winterlicious, the winter edition of Toronto’s restaurant week, will take place January 26-February 8. More than 220 restaurants will participate, hosting events and offering prix fixe meals.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Watergate Hotel has appointed Ernie Arias senior vice president of sales and business development.



