December 15, 2017: Women Will Wear Black at Golden Globes to Protest Sexual Harassment, Why the Concert Industry Is Supporting a "Slow Ticketing" Model, Snapchat Launches Augmented-Reality Platform



1. WOMEN WILL WEAR BLACK AT GOLDEN GLOBES TO PROTEST SEXUAL HARASSMENT: Many female actresses attending the Golden Globes in January will wear black to protest sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. US Weekly: “Sources also suggest it was originally a small group of actresses planning to wear the shade in solidarity but, as the word has gotten out in Hollywood, more actresses have gotten onboard and currently 30 are planning to participate. ‘This movement is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating,’ according to an insider. ‘All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets).’ This comes on the heels of a wave of women coming forward with stories of suffering workplace harassment featuring major industry players Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner. While we have yet to hear specific names, the list of nominees include a slew of A-listers who could join in in showing their stance in the fight against discrimination by wearing the dark hue.” http://usm.ag/2AGh9df



2. WHY THE CONCERT INDUSTRY IS SUPPORTING A “SLOW TICKETING” MODEL: Live-event ticket-selling companies like Ticketmaster and StubHub are no longer selling tickets to concerts of high-profile artists all at once. Seeing the success of a slower ticket rollout for events like Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour, more ticketing companies are embracing the “slow ticketing” rollout model. Billboard: “Gone are the days of rapid pace 10 a.m. ticket sales, where consumers stood little chance against bots buying up everything in a matter of minutes and dumping tickets on sites like StubHub, explains David Marcus, executive VP and head of music at Ticketmaster. Welcome to 'slow ticketing,' a shift toward slowing the sales to human speed. By requiring consumers to register in advance through Verified Fan and pricing tickets to reflect what consumers are willing to pay, Ticketmaster is reshaping its primary marketplace to look more like the secondary. At any time, consumers can log into Ticketmaster for the Taylor Swift Reputation tour and shop tickets at all price levels as well as secondary tickets through its TicketsNow resale platform. That means less tickets on sites like StubHub. Unlike her 1989 tour where 30 percent of the tickets were sold via the secondary market, according to Marcus, only three percent of Taylor Swift's tickets made it to the secondary market this time -- about 70,000 tickets of a total of approximately 2.5 million tickets available. 'There's less inventory on the secondary market and it's more expensive because the tickets tend to skew toward premium seats,' explains Jesse Lawrence, founder of TicketIQ, a search engine for primary and secondary tickets. Contrast that with the primary where 'there are plenty of inexpensive tickets still available.' The shift could mean an additional $1-1.5 million in revenues per show for Swift and promoter Louis Messina, Lawrence says, noting that during the 1989 tour three years, brokers had marked up tickets on average by 30 percent." http://bit.ly/2BqXc9T



3. SNAPCHAT LAUNCHES AUGMENTED-REALITY PLATFORM: Snapchat has brought in an outside developer for the first time, launching the Lens Studio AR developer tool, which will allow users to create augmented-reality imagery for photos and videos on desktops. TechCrunch: “But brands, news publishers and developers will have to promote their own Lenses by marketing their QR Snapcodes that users scan to unlock an AR effect for 24 hours. That’s because Snapchat won’t display these Community Lenses in its camera unless businesses pay a partnered creative agency to build them a special effect and then buy Sponsored Lens ads from Snap. The launch could vastly broaden Snapchat’s AR entertainment value, helping it to compete with Facebook’s own Camera Effects AR platform that launched to all developers early this week. Though for now the platform only lets you make World Lenses and not selfie masks, more AR toys will give Snapchat a much-needed boost to sharing and viewing at a time when user growth has slowed to a trickle in the face of Instagram’s competition. ... Developers can build static or animated objects, 2D cutouts, windows into other worlds, floating picture frames and even 3D objects that react when you tap, look at or approach them. Developers can get a temporary Snapcode to test their creation on their phones. After going through a quick moderation process to make sure the Lens isn’t objectionable, developers get a Snapcode that’s valid for a year, which they can share via social media, their websites, print materials or however they want to get the word out. Snapchat’s moderators will enforce rules stating that Lenses can’t depict violence, weapons, nudity, sex acts, profanity, hatred, stereotypes, illegal activity, hashtags, usernames, threats, bullying or encourage Snapping while driving." http://tcrn.ch/2C6iO8e





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



Event management platform Bizzabo raised $15 million in a new round of funding. TechCrunch: http://tcrn.ch/2zdnzOT



* LOCAL NEWS *



COAST TO COAST: Hilton has appointed Kellyn Smith Kenny senior vice president and chief marketing officer.



CHICAGO: Shedd Aquarium has announced dates for two of its major fund-raising events. The Board of Trustees Gala is scheduled for June 9, and Blu will take place July 28. Both events will take place at the aquarium.



Marketing agency Fusion92 has named Doug Dome as president, where he'll be responsible for managing the agency's day-to-day strategy, planning, and execution.



DETROIT: The Siren Hotel is expected to open in January. The 106-room hotel is located in the Wurlitzer Building and owned by ASH NYC, and will feature 55,000 square feet of event space, seven food and beverage options, two retail boutiques, and a rooftop with panoramic views.



LAS VEGAS: The Venetian and the Palazzo will celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting ceremony in front of the Venetian’s outdoor canal on Saturday.



LOS ANGELES: The 2018 Global Cuisine Awards will take place Sunday at the Beverly Hilton. The annual awards, presented by Global Talents Media Group, honor the world's best restaurateurs and chefs in local, national, and international markets.



Giorgio’s fourth annual Black and White Masquerade Ball will take place December 31 at the Mmhmmm Nightclub at the Standard Hollywood.



Oprah Winfrey will be honored with the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globes on January 7.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Traveling culinary competition series Cochon555 will make its New York stop at Second Floor on January 21.



The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’s annual Ripple of Hope Awards dinner, which took place December 13 at the New York Hilton, raised more than $3 million.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



QUEBEC CITY: The 51st edition of Festival d'été de Québec, one of the oldest music festivals in North America, will take place July 5-15, 2018. An international lineup of artists, which will be announced in spring 2018, will perform on 10 stages, and pop-up concerts will take place throughout the city.



SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: Milton Segarra has left his position as president and C.E.O. of Meet Puerto Rico. Segarra will be appointed C.E.O. of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.



TORONTO: Air Canada recently opened its new Signature Suite, a full-service restaurant and lounge, at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1. The 6,400-square-foot space, which serves food from chef David Hawksworth, seats as many as 160 people.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment will host “DC in D.C.,” a pop culture event taking place January 12-13 at the Newseum. The event aims to bring together the worlds of entertainment and public service to highlight America and its issues through the lens of comic books and superheroes. Events will include panel discussions with casts and creators from superhero shows such as Supergirl, Gotham, and Arrow, as well as the world premiere of upcoming DCTV series Black Lightning.



Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center has appointed Nikol Smith director of catering sales.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



