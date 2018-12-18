December 18, 2018: Four Seasons Restaurant Fires Embattled Co-Owner Julian Niccolini, This Upscale Gym Is Launching Pop-Ups In Hotels, Jeff Bridges to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes



1. FOUR SEASONS RESTAURANT FIRES EMBATTLED CO-OWNER JULIAN NICCOLINI: Julian Niccolini, once the face of the famed Four Seasons Restaurant, has been forced out of the recently reopened Manhattan institution. Niccolini faced sexual misconduct allegations, making him the latest restaurateur to face consequences in the #MeToo movement. New York Post: “The source said that Niccolini’s longtime Four Seasons partner Alex von Bidder was 'the driver' behind Niccolini’s ouster. Niccolini, along with von Bidder, has been the public face of the glamorous eatery for the rich and famous since he became a co-owner in 1973. He was beloved by older customers such as Henry Kissinger and Martha Stewart but feared by others—especially younger women who complained of Niccolini’s raunchy language and 'notoriously handsy' behavior, as Eater.com called it. Although credited with reviving the then-limping Four Seasons, he’s long been under fire over a number of alleged sexual harassment cases involving women. Niccolini pleaded guilty in 2016 to third-degree misdemeanor assault over an incident in which he was first charged with felony sexual assault for groping a 28-year-old woman’s breasts and buttocks and bruising her at a private party. A felony conviction could have sent him to the clink for seven years. Niccolini was only a 'single-digit' minority investor in the Four Seasons despite stories that described him and von Bidder as “co-owners.” The ownership is comprised of more than 40 investors, sources said. An insider wouldn’t give the reasons for Niccolini’s ouster but said he had failed to live up to an agreement with other owners to obtain counseling for his past behavior." https://nyp.st/2CkCYyj



2. THIS UPSCALE GYM IS LAUNCHING POP-UPS IN HOTELS: Luxury gym chain Orangetheory is introducing its brand of sleek, orange equipment to a new group of consumers—travelers. The brand, which has 1,000 gyms in 16 countries, is launching numerous pop-ups in U.S. hotels for the first time. Digiday: “Orangetheory launched its first pop-up location last week at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, a Hilton-owned Waldorf Astoria hotel, and in 2019, plans on launching about a dozen more in hotels across the U.S., according to Kevin Keith, chief brand officer at Orangetheory. At the first location, any guest at the resort can purchase a group interval training class for $30 or, if they are already members of the gym, join a class for $20. Keith said the company is also working on merging fitness with wellness by designing packages that would pair an Orangetheory class with other amenities at the hotel such as spa services. The pop-up will last six months. Pop-ups will help the franchise, which now caters to 600,000 members, to test brick-and-mortar space inside of hotels before committing to leases. Keith said Orangetheory wants to be in hotels to provide current members with a gym to go to while they are on vacation, at the same time as boosting the awareness of the brand. 'We want to be where they are,' Keith said. The pop-up, filled with Orangetheory’s regular equipment, will run like other Orangetheory gyms, with some exceptions. Orangetheory plans on bringing in trainers from around the country to lead classes. These trainers act like Orangetheory influencers, who will offer up free stays at the hotel via contests on their Instagram and other social media accounts." https://bit.ly/2rGuKKB



3. JEFF BRIDGES TO RECEIVE CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD AT GOLDEN GLOBES: The Golden Globes will honor actor Jeff Bridges with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the ceremony on January 6. The ceremony also will honor Carol Burnett. The Hollywood Reporter: “'The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating “the Dude” and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards,' the HFPA said in a statement. The actor, who's starred in films such as, The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart, and True Grit, received his first Golden Globe nomination in 1984 for his performance in Starman. Seven years later, Bridges received another nomination for The Fisher King, in which he starred alongside Robin Williams. He also received noms for his roles in 2001's The Contender and 2017's Hell or High Water. Bridges most recently appeared in 20th Century Fox's Bad Times at the El Royale. He is also featured in the documentary Living in the Future's Past, which focuses on current environmental challenges. Apart from acting, Bridges serves as the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign, aimed to end childhood hunger in America. The annual DeMille award honors those with 'outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.' Recent recipients include Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Warren Beatty and last year's honoree, Oprah Winfrey." https://bit.ly/2R4QE8J



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K presented by Under Armour will take place February 17 downtown.



LAS VEGAS: Fashion Show Las Vegas has appointed Brent Gardner as general manager.



LOS ANGELES: The L.A. Kings Holiday Festival will take place December 19 at the Staples Center. The fan event raises funds for the Kings Care Foundation.



NEW YORK: The 2019 Winter Jazzfest will take place January 4-12 at venues in and around Greenwich Village.



SAN FRANCISCO: The American Truffle Company’s ninth annual Napa Truffle Festival will take place January 18-21.



TORONTO: The fourth annual Sugar Shack TO will take place March 9-10 at Sherbourne Common. The event will have sugar shacks serving Ontario maple taffy, ice-carving competitions, family-friendly games, an obstacle course, and more.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



