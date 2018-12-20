December 20, 2018: These Comedians and Actors Want to Host the Oscars, Singapore Hotels Experience 'Crazy Rich Asians' Boost, Concert Stampede Lawsuit Against Gwen Stefani to Move Forward



1. THESE COMEDIANS AND ACTORS WANT TO HOST THE OSCARS: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences still hasn't found a replacement to host the 91st Oscars after Kevin Hart dropped out. But a few celebrities have expressed interest in hosting the gig, despite its reputation of being thankless. The New York Times: “After Hart said he was out, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, the stars of The Oh, Hello Show, jokingly announced on Twitter that they, or rather, their aging Upper West Side alter egos George and Gil, had been chosen to replace him. And they’re taking the job very seriously. Let’s be clear: The academy has not offered the role to Kroll and Mulaney. (At least, not yet.) One Twitter commentator bristled at the prank, to which the comedians responded, 'Baseless attacks like this from the media are the reason people are afraid to pretend to host the Oscars.' In an episode of The View, the four-time Oscar host Whoopi Goldberg said she thought forgoing a host altogether is a 'dumb idea.' She then suggested that the academy consider her for the fifth time, despite the fact that she thinks she is also 'problematic.' She explained: 'Half of the country sometimes is really mad at me. The other half is O.K. until tomorrow, and then they’re pissed at me!' Goldberg revisited the host question later that week during a segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, when she nominated the actor Ken Jeong. 'He would be brilliant,' she said. 'And it would also constitute the first Asian-American to host the Oscars.' That same night, Jeong was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and he unabashedly declared: 'If I do not become the host of the Oscars, I will consider not only my career but my life a failure.' Jeong later told TMZ he would be happy to be considered for any role during the ceremony: 'It would be an honor to cater the Oscars! It’d be an honor to be a medic on set! I’d do that for $3.' (After all, he’s more or less qualified: Jeong was a doctor before going into show business.)" https://nyti.ms/2PQVcL6



2. SINGAPORE HOTELS EXPERIENCE 'CRAZY RICH ASIANS' BOOST: The hotel industry in Singapore is getting a major boost thanks to the film Crazy Rich Asians, which featured some of the country's top hotels. Bloomberg: “Average occupancy rates touched 87 percent this year, the highest in a decade, property firm Cushman & Wakefield Inc. said. Singapore’s hospitality sector is in a 'sweet spot,' according to Vijay Natarajan, an analyst at RHB Research Institute Singapore Pte. His top pick is CDL Hospitality Trusts, a real estate investment trust. Occupancy rates climbed across luxury, upscale, mid-tier and economy rooms. Revenue per available room rose 4 percent to S$190.40 ($141) through October from a year earlier, reversing years of declines. Average daily room rates inched higher for all but luxury accommodation. ... Crazy Rich Asians delivered a promotional boost to the industry this year by showcasing the likes of the Marina Bay Sands and Raffles Singapore, the iconic colonial-style hotel where the Singapore Sling was invented. (Raffles is due to reopen next year after a refurbishment.) A plethora of events, including an air show and the ASEAN summit, swelled arrivals. International visitor numbers rose to a monthly record of 1.7 million in July. 'Visitor arrivals have started to trend upwards in recent years,' fueled by China, Indonesia, and India, said Zhang Jiahao, manager of CBRE Hotels for Asia Pacific. 'Backed by increased flight and cruise connectivity to Singapore, visitor growth is projected to remain strong in the coming years.'" https://bloom.bg/2QJirfq



3. CONCERT STAMPEDE LAWSUIT AGAINST GWEN STEFANI TO MOVE FORWARD: A federal judge on Monday said singer Gwen Stefani must face a 2017 lawsuit, ruling she could be held legally responsible for allegedly causing a stampede that injured a fan after she invited the audience to approach the stage at a 2016 concert in Charlotte. Billboard: “In a strange rebuke of the artist, judge Robert Conrad from the Western District of North Carolina opened his 32-page decision quoting lyrics from the singer's 2006 hit 'Sweet Escape,' writing out the lines 'I know I've been a real bad girl / (I'll try to change) / I didn't mean for you to get hurt whatsoever.' In his ruling Conrad cleared promoter Live Nation, who had been named a co-defendant in the suit, saying the company had put in place reasonable precautions to protect fans that failed because of Stefani's unexpected call to fans to approach the stage. As for Stefani, Conrad ruled that the singer's actions were not protected by free speech rules and said a jury would likely find she acted negligently when she allegedly caused a 'stampede crowd rush' that injured plaintiff Lisa Stricklin. According to the suit, about 10 minutes into the show Stefani told the audience, 'If anyone wants to come down a little closer so I can see you a little better, just come on down, I don’t think anyone’s going to care.' She later retracted the statement after her manager told her Live Nation officials were losing control of the venue, asking audience members to return to their seats. Stricklin said the initial rush to the stage led to a crush of fans climbing over seats with Stricklin being trampled and forcibly pushed into a wall, causing a lateral tibial plateau fracture to her left leg." https://bit.ly/2SWIJrh



LOCAL NEWS



COAST TO COAST: The 32nd annual Matzo Ball will take place December 24. The events, which are produced by Mazel Events and sponsored by JSwipe, will take place at Decades in Washington; Royale Nightclub in Boston; Il Bacio in Delray Beach; America’s Backyard in Fort Lauderdale; the Argyle Hollywood in Los Angeles; Liv Nightclub in Miami; Capitale in New York; and Vesper Sporting Club in Philadelphia.



ATLANTA: The St. Regis Atlanta resort in Buckhead will complete a property-wide renovation in early 2019 for its 10th anniversary. The renovation will include the debut of Maisonette, a three-story meeting space, and Atlas, a terrace restaurant that seats 124 guests.



CHICAGO: Destination management company 360 Destination Group has appointed Jennifer Carlisle director of marketing. Carlisle will lead the marketing team for Choose Chicago.



LOS ANGELES: Live Nation has promoted Arthur Mroczek to vice president, non-traditional entertainment for U.S. Concerts. Based in Beverly Hills, he will focus on expanding the company's presence in the alternative touring space, including experiential events, special exhibits, family programming, and esports.



PaleyFest L.A. will take place March 15-24 at the Dolby Theatre. The festival will have events with the casts of Pose and This Is Us, and it will also play host to a 10-year reunion with the cast and creative team of Parks and Recreation.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The 28th annual New York Jewish Film Festival, presented by the Jewish Museum and the Film Society of Lincoln Center, will take place January 9-22 at the Walter Reade Theater.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The N.B.A. Experience will open at Disney Springs in summer 2019. The experience will include a photo moment that recreates the atmosphere of the N.B.A. Draft; interactive basketball activities on a court; a team locker room that shows up-to-date statistics and visuals; and two 180-degree cinematic presentations about the in-arena experience.



SAN FRANCISCO: The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay has partnered with wellness experts and sisters Mary and Lucy Firestone to host the Wild Precious Life by the Firestone Sisters wellness retreat at the resort April 11-14. The three-night event is available for $3,000 for one guest or $5,500 for two guests.



SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO: Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi has appointed Peter O’Brien as executive chef. O’Brien will oversee operations at the Anasazi Restaurant.



TORONTO: The eighth annual TIFF Next Wave Film Festival, which showcases work from young filmmakers, will take place February 15-17 at TIFF Bell Lightbox.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



