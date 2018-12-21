December 21, 2018: Travis Scott to Perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl, Ultra Music Festival Miami's Headliners Announced, More Couples Are Choosing Unconventional Venues for Weddings



1. TRAVIS SCOTT TO PERFORM WITH MAROON 5 AT SUPER BOWL: Rapper Travis Scott will reportedly perform with Maroon 5 at the 53rd Super Bowl in Atlanta on February 3, along with three more musical guests who have yet to be announced. The band had been struggling to find acts to join them during the halftime show in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Variety: “Two sources also tell Variety that Jay-Z—who has been highly critical of the N.F.L. over its treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick—is attempting to talk Scott out of performing, although reps either declined comment or could not immediately be reached. The Maroon 5/Scott move makes business sense, as both artists are affiliated with the Irving Azoff-helmed Full Stop Management. The report also says that talks are ongoing with Cardi B and Outkast’s Big Boi.” https://tinyurl.com/y8o8yaxe



2. ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL MIAMI'S HEADLINERS ANNOUNCED: The lineup for the Ultra Music Festival Miami was announced on Thursday. It includes headline performances by the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, and others. The 21st edition of the festival will take place at a new venue next year, Virginia Key Historic Beach Park instead of Bayfront Park, from March 29 to 31. Billboard: “The official phase one lineup just dropped, and fans can expect headline performances from The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Carl Cox and more UMF favorites.... Deadmau5 has two sets planned, both a live stage debut of his massive Cube 3.0 and a headline set from his techno alter ego testpilot.” https://tinyurl.com/y7hx6wdm



3. MORE COUPLES ARE CHOOSING UNCONVENTIONAL VENUES FOR WEDDINGS: From inside the Ocean Voyager exhibit at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta to Portland's Voodoo Doughnut shop to a Taco Bell in Las Vegas, more and more brides and grooms are seeking out venues where they feel a personal connection, regardless of the challenges the space may present in staging a wedding. The New York Times: “'There are people who want to do something totally different and unique,' said Jen Campbell, the founder and creative director of Green Wedding Shoes, a website that profiles weddings from all over the world. 'People are getting married older. They’ve already been to a lot of weddings. They want to do something different, so it feels special and unique to them.'" https://tinyurl.com/y7sh9var



ATLANTA: The 2019 Atlanta Winter Beer Fest will take place February 2 at Atlantic Station. The event will offer 150 beers from Atlanta and Georgia breweries, as well as some breweries from the hometowns of the teams playing in Super Bowl LIII.



LAS VEGAS: Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen, a restaurant specializing in Southern Texas barbecue, has opened at Texas Station. The restaurant seats 152 guests in a main dining room and has three private dining rooms that can accommodate groups of 14 to 48 guests.



LOS ANGELES: Billboard: “The Microsoft Theater has hired Amir Mertaban as its new general manager for the 7,100-capacity AEG-owned venue at L.A. Live. Mertaban previously served as the general manager of the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California, and worked as assistant GM at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C.”



NEW YORK: The 27th New York edition of the Outsider Art Fair will take place January 17-20 at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The event, which is dedicated to self-taught art, will feature 67 exhibitors from seven countries.



RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA: Raleigh-based event rental company CE Rental Inc. has acquired Charleston-based event rental company EventHaus.



