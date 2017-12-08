December 8, 2017: Pantone Announces Ultra Violet as 2018 Color of the Year, U.S. to Compete at Winter Olympics Despite White House Confusion, Music Industry Veteran Launches Cannabis Conference in Colorado



1. PANTONE ANNOUNCES ULTRA VIOLET AS 2018 COLOR OF THE YEAR: Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year is ultra violet. Associated Press: “The color wasn’t chosen because it’s regal, though it resembles a majestic shade. It was chosen to evoke a counterculture flair, a grab for originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking, Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement. ‘We are living in complex times,’ she said. ‘We’re seeing the fear of going forward and how people are reacting to that fear.’ Pressman wasn’t keen on talking politics. The color, she said, playing out in home design, industrial spaces and products, fashion, art and food, reflects the idea of living not inside the box or outside the box but with no box at all. Specifically, she called the color ‘that complexity, that marriage, between the passionate red violets and the strong indigo purples.’ … The 2018 color of the year follows 2017′s ‘Greenery,’ a grassy fresh, revitalizing shade that reflected new beginnings. The purple choice, a la Prince and the glam rock of David Bowie—both of whom died in 2016—speaks to rebellion, finding new ways to interpret our lives and surroundings, Pressman said. It also speaks to the pleasing calm of Provence and its purple flower fields.” http://bit.ly/2ADXXtm



2. U.S. TO COMPETE AT WINTER OLYMPICS DESPITE WHITE HOUSE CONFUSION: The U.S. Olympic Committee has confirmed the country won’t be skipping the Winter Olympics, despite U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both making statements that an official decision hadn’t been made. Washington Post: “Sanders’s initial comments came during Thursday afternoon’s White House press briefing, one day after Haley suggested in a cable news interview that tensions on the Korean Peninsula could lead the United States to pull out of February’s Winter Games. Despite those concerns, a spokesman for the U.S. Olympic Committee said Thursday morning there have been no discussions about skipping the Olympics. Athletes around the world are in the midst of qualifying for the Winter Games, and despite Haley’s remarks, Mark Jones, a USOC spokesman, said the American contingent is not having second thoughts about participating. ‘We have not had any discussions, either internally or with our government partners, about the possibility of not taking teams to the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” he said. ‘We plan on supporting two full delegations in PyeongChang.’ The USOC is not a government agency and receives no direct government funding, but it works closely with several federal departments in its Olympic preparations, including the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security.” http://wapo.st/2kw7DCr



3. MUSIC INDUSTRY VETERAN LAUNCHES CANNABIS CONFERENCE IN COLORADO: The founder of music industry event Aspen Live is launching a new conference, Aspen High, which will be focused on the marijuana industry. Billboard: “The event's founder Jim Lewi, a music industry veteran who works at both Goldstar and Red Light Management, is seizing on the success of the event to launch a cannabis conference in one of the first states in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana. The Aspen High Summit begins Monday (Dec. 11) and runs three days with panels on cannabis sales at music events, a panel on the influence of media featuring Voice Media CEO Scott Tobias along with Ricardo Baca, founder of the country's first newspaper backed marijuana news site The Cannabist and star of the 2015 documentary Rolling Papers. Also speaking is John Boyle with Insomniac, Tripp Keber with Dixie Elixirs, Nikki Lastreto with Swami Select and Andrew Kline with the National Association of Cannabis Businesses. Lewi said he launched the conference for individuals in the medical and recreational marijuana business to prepare for the eventual nationwide legalization of cannabis. While Attorney General Jeff Sessions has indicated a desire to roll back legalization efforts, Lewi believes the U.S. will eventually move toward nationwide legalization and that it's time to start preparing for what that future will look like. 'It's hard for any company that does business, especially on an international or national level, to get involved with cannabis right now,' Lewi said. 'It's not like Live Nation can just start selling cannabis at their amphitheaters tomorrow,' but many promoters are seeing the potential for revenue from legal weed and are hoping to eventually get involved." http://bit.ly/2nKbOvy



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: Austin Sports & Entertainment, along with New York-based Bjarke Ingels Group and Austin-based STG Design have released the first rendering of the East Austin District, a 1.3-million-square-foot multipurpose venue that will include a 40,000-seat stadium for sporting events, workspaces, convention space, a music arena, and more. The Architects Newspaper: http://bit.ly/2BVxQ1x



LAS VEGAS: Casual Italian restaurant Pizza Forte has opened a location at T-Mobile Arena.



LOS ANGELES: Girls Build—an initiative supporting female students in Los Angeles County—will hold its leadership summit on December 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris will speak about activism and leadership, and the event is expected to draw over 10,000 young women from local public schools.



The 35th annual PaleyFest LA will take place March 16-25, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre. The first three series selected for the TV festival lineup are Stranger Things, The Good Doctor, and Will & Grace.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Brooklyn Heights Social Club, a 10th-floor lounge and rooftop bar at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, is now open. Grub Street: http://grb.st/2j3dMWp



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: SeaWorld Orlando has created a new Latin-inspired holiday event. The Three Kings Celebration will take place January 1 to 6 and will include authentic festive cuisine and celebrations to honor the traditions of Latin cultures.



SAN FRANCISCO: Lifestyle travel magazine Tiny Atlas Quarterly will host a benefit show to support nonprofits fighting the effects of climate change on December 14 at 302 Folsom Street.



SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS: Event planning and production company Zasco Productions has appointed Howard Sienkiewicz vice president and general manager.



TORONTO: A Star Wars: The Last Jedi pop-up is open today through December 15. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2j1bsiB



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Chamber Dance Project will celebrate five years in Washington with its Fab 5 Bash, which will take place March 3, 2018, at the Atrium at One Metro Center. The event will feature a preview of Chant, a new ballet from music director Michael McCarthy.



