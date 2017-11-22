LIST YOUR BIZ
Denim Inspiration: See How Blue Jeans Were Part of a Cancer Research Benefit's Design

Recycled denim jeans were incorporated into the design of Basser Center's second "Jeans Bash" benefit, which raises funds for BRCA gene-related cancer research.

By Ian Zelaya November 22, 2017, 7:15 AM EST

Folded denim jeans in a variety of shades were used to create a wall that was a backdrop for the event's photo booth. Jeans also were used to created a 3-dimensional number five.

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Basser Center's "Jean Bash" Benefit
NEW YORK Denim usually isn’t a go-to choice for event decor, but recently David Stark Design and Production used blue jeans to design a cancer research benefit in New York.

For the second edition of the Basser Center for BRCA’s “Jean Bash” benefit—which raises funds for the BRCA gene-related cancer research center—David Stark riffed on the “genes” theme by designing a stage backdrop, photo booth, and ceiling patterns using denim donated by Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program. The biennial benefit, which took place November 14 at Cipriani Wall Street, also marked five years of progress in BRCA-related cancer research for the Basser Center, which is located at the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the event launched the center’s #InvisibleGenes social media campaign with television personality Ryan Seacrest, which invites people to share Seacrest’s BRCA cancer awareness video on their social media accounts.

The event raised more than $7 million donated from 1,100 guests, and customized jean jackets with the Basser logo also were available for purchase at the event, with proceeds going toward the center.

Here’s a look at how recycled blue jeans were incorporated into the event decor.

