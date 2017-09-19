Emmys 2017: Inside the Glitzy Gatherings From the Television Academy, HBO, Fox, and More

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took over the Microsoft Theater on Sunday for a night of historic wins, including for women and people of color who won in certain major categories for the first time. And with a host like Stephen Colbert, politics and social justice weren’t far from anyone’s minds, with big wins for The Handmaid’s Tale and Saturday Night Live, and impassioned speeches from winners Donald Glover, Nicole Kidman, and Lena Waithe on issues such as racism, domestic violence, and L.G.B.T. rights. (A surprise appearance from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, however, did not go over well with at-home viewers.)

Off the stage, the celebrations began more than a week before the September 17 broadcast. As per tradition, the Television Academy handed out its Creative Arts Emmys over two nights, September 9 and 10. The ceremonies were followed by formal seated dinners at the Los Angeles Convention Center that featured the same golden decor and catering as the opulent Governors Ball held after the Primetime Emmys. Sequoia Productions handled design for all three events, while Patina provided catering. The dinners—which hosted more than 8,500 guests across the three nights—featured a renewed commitment to sustainability; all food and debris was composted afterward, carpet was donated to Habitat for Humanity, rentals will be reused, and all lights and fixtures were energy-efficient.

Other big brands hosted parties and suites throughout the week, including a star-studded post-party by HBO. With design from longtime HBO collaborator Billy Butchkavitz, the glamorous, colorful event took over the Pacific Design Center and took design inspiration from the intricate Royal Pavilion in England.

Other highlights included a gold-accented pre-party from Entertainment Weekly at the Sunset Tower Hotel, a woodsy viewing event from Hulu at the Broad museum's Otium restaurant, a festive daytime tea party for Bafta Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and Spotify's first Emmy brunch at the new Kimpton Everly. Audi and Fox also hosted popular bashes during the jam-packed week, as did The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Click through to see photos and details from these and other splashy Emmy events.

