LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
FEATURE

Event Design Rebels 2018: Adam Sober

Square Design’s creative director and his team design and build immersive environments for top brands like Nike, Ketel One, and Refinery29.

By Michele Laufik June 12, 2018, 6:06 AM EDT

Event Design Rebels 2018: Adam Sober Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Courtesy of Square Design

In 2010, Square Design (@squaredesigninc) began in a garage in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The group of designers, led by creative director Adam Sober, specialize in large-scale immersive environments. For example, for the release of Nike’s Free Hyperfeel sneaker, the company built out an 8,000-square-foot space for an interactive, sensory experience that was focused on participants’ bare feet. For Ketel One, the team designed a 35-foot-tall windmill sculpture and a 5,000-square-foot party space for a city-to-city tour.

On the firm's approach to design: “Every project’s problems seem to be unique. We try to find solutions to these setbacks by turning them into creative opportunities. These could be as simple as material selection and fabrication methods or it could range to fundamental concepts about how a participant interacts with the installation and how that interaction is recorded and shared on a global scale.”

Back to the Event Design Rebels list

Open the 2018 Design Issue

Fabrication

MORE Fabrication STORIES

Event Report
See Striking Set Designs From Paris and Milan Fashion Shows
Event Report
Why Tiffany & Company Built Its Own Subway Train
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue