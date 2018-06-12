Event Design Rebels 2018: Adam Sober

In 2010, Square Design (@squaredesigninc) began in a garage in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The group of designers, led by creative director Adam Sober, specialize in large-scale immersive environments. For example, for the release of Nike’s Free Hyperfeel sneaker, the company built out an 8,000-square-foot space for an interactive, sensory experience that was focused on participants’ bare feet. For Ketel One, the team designed a 35-foot-tall windmill sculpture and a 5,000-square-foot party space for a city-to-city tour.

On the firm's approach to design: “Every project’s problems seem to be unique. We try to find solutions to these setbacks by turning them into creative opportunities. These could be as simple as material selection and fabrication methods or it could range to fundamental concepts about how a participant interacts with the installation and how that interaction is recorded and shared on a global scale.”

