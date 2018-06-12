Event Design Rebels 2018: Bob Spiegel

Known for his innovative approach to plating, Bob Spiegel caters high-end New York events for the Whitney Museum, the New York Philharmonic, and the Cooper Union. In 2011, Spiegel founded Pinch Food Design (@pinchfooddesign) with his business partner TJ Girard, a former set designer, with the intention of elevating party food to fine dining with stimulating presentations.

On his catering style: “Each piece of food is created with its tray, interaction, or pop-up design vehicle in mind. We cannot separate the two.”

