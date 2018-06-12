Event Design Rebels 2018: Bree McAlister

Bree McAlister met executive producer Susan Schroeder while they were both working on a Victoria's Secret fashion show. From that meeting the idea for activation agency Blue Revolver (@bluerevolver_inc) was born. Focused on designing around the five senses, executive creative director McAlister and her team aim to create events that are “memorable, tell a story, and are impressionable.” Since 2014, the bi-coastal company, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, has built immersive experiences for high-profile clients like AT&T, Nike, Netflix, and more.

On her approach to design: “It brings us joy to see other people happy. Even if we’re taking people out of their world—even if it’s for 30 seconds, three minutes, 30 minutes, three hours—to bring people some kind of joy and to actually get to see that is what we have set out to achieve.”

