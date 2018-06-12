Event Design Rebels 2018: Bruce Mau

Bruce Mau recently was tapped to lead the design transformation at New York-based brand experience agency Freeman XP (@fxp), introducing a proprietary design methodology called “the Freeman Learning Cycle” for his team and clients. The agency has designed and produced at a variety of events, including C.E.S., the N.F.L. Draft, the N.H.L. Winter Classic, Comic-Con International, and South by Southwest. Plus, it produces more than half of the major trade shows and exhibits in the U.S.

On the future of event design: “We think of live experience as a new medium: the synthesis of physical and digital. New technologies are opening up new possibilities, and we’re working to develop ways to synthesize those technologies to create a measurable medium of live experience. Currently, the live event space is largely unquantified. We are building the technology platform that will allow us to design and measure the guest experience and build a uniquely personal experience just for you, even within a mass gathering.”

