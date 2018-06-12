LIST YOUR BIZ
Event Design Rebels 2018: Ellen Robin

Robin works with top creative agencies to create eye-catching, Instagram-worthy installations and event decor.

By Michele Laufik June 12, 2018, 6:16 AM EDT

Photo: Lucas Hoeffel

Flower installation artist and set designer Ellen Robin (@flowerculttt), whose first New York gig was as the assistant to an artisanal surfboard maker, specializes in prop styling and set and floral design. She works on brand events in collaboration with top creative agencies like the Gathery, and boasts a roster of clients that includes Elle magazine, Instagram, Facebook, Adidas, Grey Goose, Veuve Clicquot, and more.

On her approach to design: “Coming from a sculpture background, I tend to inherently think of things as a fine art composition. Framing my event installs like temporary sculptures allows me to imbue them with as much of my own critical artistic eye as possible while staying true to what the client is looking for.”

Back to the Event Design Rebels list

Open the 2018 Design Issue

Flowers

Design/Decor

