Event Design Rebels 2018: Ira Levy

Ira Levy, president of New York-based Levy NYC Design & Production (@levynyc), combines artistic lighting designs with seamless installation and cutting-edge technology to create innovative products like motion-triggered projections. His company handles a variety of corporate and social events, from product launches to private weddings and intimate dinners. The award-winning lighting designer also co-founded the New York Festival of Light.
On the future of event design: “Technology will continue to drive most installations. People have a hunger for things they cannot figure out or understand. It is our job as visionaries to keep people guessing how the magic is being created.”
