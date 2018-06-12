Event Design Rebels 2018: Jon Restky & Michael Kuhlmann

Founded by Jon Retsky and Russell Holt in 2004 in San Francisco, Got Light (@gotlightsf) creates dramatic environments with light, audio, video, projection art, video mapping, draping, and staging for events that range from backyard weddings to blow-out parties for clients such as AEG Live, Chevron, Cisco, Dell, DreamWorks, Facebook, and more. The company aims to make the lighting an extension of the overall event design with a clean aesthetic.

On selling an “out-of-the-box” idea: “Explaining how the design will tie into their event and being excited about it. Excitement is so contagious. Many of our clients are coming to us for our design aesthetic or because they have heard good things about us. Having a proven track record gives you a lot of leniency with clients, and as long as you’re listening to what they want and communicating well, you can pitch ideas that might normally be outside of a client’s comfort zone.” —Michael Kuhlmann, director of event design

