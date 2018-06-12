Event Design Rebels 2018: Josh Zangen & Nick Whitehouse

Fireplay (@_fireplay_), a Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary creative and design studio, specializes in custom experiences, from live concerts and events to private parties. Co-founded by Nick Whitehouse, whose first gig as a lighting designer was for a “small band” that turned into Coldplay, and Josh Zangen, who started out doing scenic design for Broadway touring shows and events, Fireplay recently served as the visual creative lead for Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show and is currently handling the singer’s Man of the Woods concert tour design.

On the future of event design: “I think new technology, including software, hardware, and materials, is key to pushing limits and finding new avenues of design, presentation, and elements we can incorporate into events. We are always searching for these and often get involved in shaping new tech directly with the inventors and manufacturers. I am a big believer in pushing this new tech into the way we approach design, how we communicate our designs, and the physical designs themselves.” —Nick Whitehouse, co-founder and C.E.O.

