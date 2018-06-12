LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
FEATURE

Event Design Rebels 2018: Josh Zangen & Nick Whitehouse

The co-founders of Fireplay design the look for many primetime live performances.

By Michele Laufik June 12, 2018, 6:56 AM EDT

Event Design Rebels 2018: Josh Zangen & Nick Whitehouse Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photos: Courtesy of Fireplay

Fireplay (@_fireplay_), a Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary creative and design studio, specializes in custom experiences, from live concerts and events to private parties. Co-founded by Nick Whitehouse, whose first gig as a lighting designer was for a “small band” that turned into Coldplay, and Josh Zangen, who started out doing scenic design for Broadway touring shows and events, Fireplay recently served as the visual creative lead for Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show and is currently handling the singer’s Man of the Woods concert tour design.

On the future of event design: “I think new technology, including software, hardware, and materials, is key to pushing limits and finding new avenues of design, presentation, and elements we can incorporate into events. We are always searching for these and often get involved in shaping new tech directly with the inventors and manufacturers. I am a big believer in pushing this new tech into the way we approach design, how we communicate our designs, and the physical designs themselves.” —Nick Whitehouse, co-founder and C.E.O.

Back to the Event Design Rebels list

Open the 2018 Design Issue

Stages

MORE Stages STORIES

Idea File
12 Modern Takes on Stage Design
Q & A
Q&A: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the MTV Video Music Awards' Ambitious Stage Design
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue