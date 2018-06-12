LIST YOUR BIZ
FEATURE

Event Design Rebels 2018: Liza Jernow

This inventive food stylist turned her editorial career into an events business.

By Michele Laufik June 12, 2018, 6:40 AM EDT

Event Design Rebels 2018: Liza Jernow

Photo: Courtesy of Liza Jernow

New York-based Liza Jernow (@lizajernow) started her food styling career at Martha Stewart Living, and from there amassed a roster of advertising and editorial clients over the years. Eventually, thanks in part to Instagram, the event industry came calling, with more and more clients requesting her keen eye for creating shareable food installations. Her work includes a marshmallow fluff portrait, dinner parties in orchards, a 120-foot rope of radishes, and tablescapes for weddings and corporate events.

On the future of event design: “It’s my hope that we all become more adventurous—tasting, exploring, and requesting food we’re not accustomed to, just to try something that’s outside of our norms, stretch our experiences, and grow. … More people just get to do ‘them’—a ‘you-do-you’ trend is what I see coming in.”

