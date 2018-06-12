Event Design Rebels 2018: Roland Rom Colthoff

Principal Roland Rom Colthoff founded RAW (@rawdesignto) in late 2007 “to have a working culture that matched my personal and professional goals and to realize the full potential of my design vision,” he explains. In addition to designing many of Toronto’s prominent structures, including the award-winning flagship BMW showroom, the architectural and design studio also boasts an impressive installation portfolio, having contributed to many citywide events like DX Intersection and EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation & Technology, as well as founding the annual Winterstations Installation Art project.

On his approach to design: “I think our unique focus is on the participant and their interaction with the installation. We don’t care much for the singular or observed object—we want you to go in and touch it or be immersed in it.”

