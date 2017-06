This ranked list highlights the companies that have made innovative live and digital experiences an essential part of their marketing. Their events serve a strategic purpose by engaging the public, their clients, and the media.

1. American Express

2. Ford

3. Delta

4. Google

5. Nike

6. AT&T

7. National Geographic

8. Jack Daniel's

9. Casper

10. Refinery29

More on our Event Innovators 2017 package can be found here.

Check out the Event Innovators 2017 digital edition