Eventique Presents: The Evolution of an Event

When creative event production agency Eventique decided it was time for a new reel, it wanted to tell a relatable story of what event producers go through. Every successful event has a thread that begins with a person's idea, who brings it to their team, which builds up the concept and breaks it down to its finest details, and they collectively create a range of emotional elements. Eventique's founder and executive producer, Liron David, and Eric Wielander, director of strategy and communications, worked with Little Big Man's Nicolas Morice and Vincent Vermandel to put the agency's story into visual form. “The Evolution of an Event” features footage of Eventique events for Spotify, Coty, and WeWork, shot by Andre Williamson.