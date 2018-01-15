LIST YOUR BIZ
Exclusive by Design: How Modern Hospitality Experiences Drive Brand Loyalty

By Event Marketer January 15, 2018, 1:17 PM EST

There was a time not so long ago when hospitality experiences were nothing to write home about. The setup, usually part of a sports sponsorship, generally included a few beers and bites under a sad white tent, and when the game ended, so did the brand engagement. Flash forward to 2017, and the landscape is drastically different. Brands today are producing memorable, once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experiences in an effort to educate attendees on their products and personality, drive long-term loyalty, close business deals and above all, strengthen relationships with key clientele. The stakes are higher, the assets are greater, and the competition is fierce. Welcome to hospitality in the FOMO era.

V.I.P. Areas Sponsorship Strategy

