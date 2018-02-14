February 14, 2018: The Bizarre Items Thrown Off Mardi Gras Floats, Marvel Brought ‘Black Panther’ to New York Fashion Week, How Berlin's Film Festival Is Supporting the Gender Inequality Fight



1. THE BIZARRE ITEMS THROWN OFF MARDI GRAS FLOATS: Beads aren't the only items that were thrown off floats at Mardi Gras in New Orleans this year—other materials included toilet plungers, stilettos, and decorated coconuts. CNN: “But it's not just beads that get flung during parades for Carnival, which culminates on Fat Tuesday—February 13, 2018—in New Orleans and its sister destinations along the Gulf Coast. The sparkly strands stand among a plethora of so-called 'throws' that fly through the skies as dozens of parade organizations, known as krewes, take to the streets in an annual demonstration of generosity that unfolds between Epiphany and Ash Wednesday. There are sunglasses with toilet-seat flip lenses, plush spears and pillows adored with images of iconic floats. Plus swords glistening in LED splendor, horns that emit ear-piercing wails and enough plastic cups to hold every cocktail in the book. And of course, the glitter-speckled coconuts and hand-adorned high heels that are so prized they become mantle pieces long after the last costumes get packed away for Lent. This succession of swag, with each item more imaginative and coveted than the next, sets Carnival parades apart from the average Fourth of July or Labor Day procession. Along these routes, children—and adults, for that matter—don't just want a lollipop from the Shriners. They want beach balls and hand-jeweled purses and rubber ducks. And the krewes, always trying to outdo each other, happily oblige. 'The people don't want itty-bitty beads,' said Lloyd Frischhertz, an attorney who in 1969 founded the irreverent Krewe of Tucks, which along with hand-decorated toilet plungers this year threw small plastic toilets with two lollipops that react with Pop Rock-style candy to create a sugary, frothing pot. Float riders pay their own way and often pony up $2,000 or more each to buy the loot they throw from floats. So, it becomes a point of pride to hold the 'it' throw of the season—the item that, when it's waved from atop a crawling float, elicits the clarion call: 'Throw me something, Mister!'" http://cnn.it/2ChGo1v



2. MARVEL BROUGHT 'BLACK PANTHER' TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK: Ahead of the premiere of Black Panther, Marvel hosted a presentation inspired by the film at New York Fashion Week. USA Today: “On Monday night, Black Panther's colors, spirit and inspirations made their way to New York Fashion Week at Black Panther: Welcome To Wakanda, a charity presentation featuring 10 designers who contributed pieces inspired by the forthcoming Marvel film (out Feb. 16). Labels including Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, LaQuan Smith, Ikiré Jones, Sophie Theallet and TOME participated with custom-made apparel, jewelry and footwear for the event, all of which will be auctioned off following the show to support Save the Children. The Welcome to Wakanda event also introduced capsule collections from Brother Vellies, Douriean Fletcher and Josh Bennett, which will launch commercially following the event. Opening Friday to rave reviews, Black Panther is shaping up to be a historic triumph for Marvel, already setting records for its advanced ticket sales and earning praise from critics for its impressive on-screen representation of powerful women and diverse heroes. With such a broad theme, the Welcome to Wakanda designers channeled Black Panther by drawing on symbolism from the movie, with some looks incorporating African fabrics or motifs.” https://usat.ly/2G9GNoX



3. HOW BERLIN'S FILM FESTIVAL IS SUPPORTING THE GENDER INEQUALITY FIGHT: The 68th annual Berlinale, Berlin's international film festival that kicks off Thursday, is focusing on the fight against gender inequality in the film industry by offering an anti-harassment “safe space” policy and industry panels focused on gender disparity in filmmaking. The Hollywood Reporter: “This year, in the wake of Harvey Weinstein, #MeToo and Time's Up, Berlin is trying to live up to that pledge. The fight for equality, whether based on gender, race or sexuality, will be in focus at both the festival and Berlin's European Film Market (EFM). At the festival, Berlin will introduce what it calls a 'safe space policy' that will include coordinating a hotline for visitors to report cases of discrimination or harassment they experience or witness. Sundance took a similar tack this year, updating its code of conduct to try and prevent any inappropriate behavior and introducing a new 24-hour hotline to report offenses. The policy's urgency was brought home by the recent case of German director Dieter Wedel. Several women have accused the famed film and TV helmer of abuse—ranging from harassment to assault—going back decades. Wedel denied the initial charges brought forth by three women but since has gone silent and has resigned from his job as artistic director of the Bad Hersfeld Theater Festival, citing health concerns resulting from excessive media attention on his case." http://bit.ly/2F2pqr3



AUSTIN: The 2018 iHeartCountry Festival by AT&T will take place May 5 at the Frank Erwin Center. The event will include performances by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Maren Morris.



CHICAGO: The 50th edition of commercial design industry event NeoCon will take place June 11-13 at the Mart.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: Omni Dallas has appointed Greg Wallace executive chef.



LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears will receive the Vanguard Award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 12.



The Infatuation's second annual EeeeeatsCon food festival will return to the Barker Hangar on May 19.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Ed Simon senior vice president of convention sales and services as of February 26.



S.M.G., the operator of the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, has appointed Renee Browning assistant general manager and promoted Ashley York to director of event services at the facility.



NEW YORK: The fourth edition of Art New York, presented by modern art fair producer Art Miami, will take place May 3-6 at Pier 94.



Sugar Factory will open the Museum of Candy at the former Limelight Club space this summer. The 30,000-square-foot museum will feature more than 15 candy-theme experiential rooms, a dessert marketplace, a full-service restaurant, and an outdoor Sugar Factory café.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The fifth annual 21C Music Festival, which highlights classical music through new performances from Canadian and international composers and musicians, will take place May 23-27 at the Royal Conservatory of Music.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The 12th annual Fashion for Paws runway show, which raises money for the Humane Rescue Alliance, will take place May 5 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel.



