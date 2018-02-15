February 15, 2018: Why Pop Songs Can Now Be Played at the Olympics, How the Brit Awards Will Support the #TimesUp Movement, See a Nonprofit's Dark Valentine's Day Pop-Up Store



1. WHY POP SONGS CAN NOW BE PLAYED AT THE OLYMPICS: Figure skaters competing in Pyeongchang have been allowed to perform to songs with lyrics for the first at a Winter Olympics. Because the Olympics are a live event, special permission isn’t required to use songs by artists such as Beyoncé and Coldplay. The New York Times: “The appearance of more recognizable pop—the first Olympic competition last week included Ed Sheeran, an Oasis cover and ‘Dust in the Wind’—has led to questions from viewers about how musicians are compensated, and how the skaters secure permission to use songs. As with everything related to music copyright, the answer is complicated. But the basic rule is simple: Standard licensing fees paid by broadcasters cover these uses, and the money makes its way, eventually, to songwriters as royalties. Most of the time, when songs are included on television, producers have to pay for a so-called synchronization license from music publishers. Negotiations can lead to high fees for the most in-demand pieces, like Beatles songs. But since the Olympics are considered a ‘live event,’ even when tape-delayed, no such special permission is needed, said Steve Winogradsky, a lawyer who is an expert in music licensing. Instead, according to Mr. Winogradsky and other executives, music in routines at the Olympics are covered by what is known as a performing right: the permission to perform or broadcast a piece of music in a public, commercial setting. If NBC were to broadcast the routines outside the context of its Olympics coverage, however, then it may need further permissions.” http://nyti.ms/2o7Cof4



2. HOW THE BRIT AWARDS WILL SUPPORT THE #TIMESUP MOVEMENT: Organizers of the 38th edition of the Brit Awards, which take place February 21 at London’s O2 Arena, are asking presenters, performers, and guests to wear white rose pins to support the #TimesUp movement. Billboard: “A letter sent by labels trade body BPI, which oversees the annual awards show, to British record labels, nominees and members of the voting academy says guests will be handed a pin upon arrival ‘as a symbol of solidarity, which we invite them to wear, if they so choose.’ The initiative takes it cue from this year’s Grammy Awards where campaign group Voices in Entertainment—led by Roc Nation senior VP Meg Harkins and Karen Rait, rhythmic promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records—asked attendees to wear white roses as a show of support for the fight against sexual harassment. The white rose was chosen due to its association with the suffragette movement and, more recently, because Hillary Clinton wore white at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, according to Harkins. The Brit Awards’ show of solidary with the #TimesUp movement comes two years after the event was overshadowed by controversy over the lack of black nominees.” http://bit.ly/2o69ewB



3. SEE A NONPROFIT'S DARK VALENTINE'S DAY POP-UP STORE: A Valentine's Day pop-up shop in New York seemingly offered typical gifts such as teddy bears, chocolates, and wine. But the pop-up actually was meant to facilitate discussions about healthy vs. unhealthy relationships. Adweek: “But at the One Love Foundations’s #LoveBetter pop-up shop in New York City, such items aren’t exactly tokens of affection. They’re not even for sale. Rather, the products are designed to start meaningful conversations about healthy and unhealthy relationships by shining a spotlight on toxic behaviors. The bear, for example, suffers from mood swings. Press his tummy, and he says stuff like 'You’re pathetic!' quickly followed by, 'I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean that.' As for the candy, well, those are Fat-Shaming Chocolates, with a single, lonely piece inside, along with a not-so-loving reminder to 'watch your weight.' ... 'We saw Valentine’s Day as an important opportunity to raise awareness because it is a time when young couples cover up potentially unhealthy relationship behaviors with gifts,' Anastasia Garcia, content director at TBWAChiatDay New York, which developed the initiative, tells AdFreak. 'We chose to create a disguised Valentine’s Day gift store to challenge young couples to think twice about the unhealthy behaviors we normalize all year long.' She adds, 'We intended to create a fully immersive experience for young couples to explore these items at their own pace. We designed the store to be welcoming, educational and safe. The experience was facilitated by One Love ambassadors to encourage questions and discussion, and provide local resources for those affected, if needed.' As for the unhealthy messaging plastered on every item, 'we borrowed the harmful language directly from stories of members of the One Love community so that it felt authentic and relatable,' says TBWA senior copywriter Ricardo Franco." http://bit.ly/2EqV18w



AUSTIN: Bandsintown, an independent concert discovery platform, has announced its first-ever Big Break showcase, which will take place March 14 at Javelina during SXSW.



BOSTON: Best of Boston Events, a Dav El|BostonCoach Company, will rebrand as Access Boston. The meeting and event planning company will now be part of Access Destination Services, a global company that specializes in experiential destination management services and event production.



LAS VEGAS: As part of its $485 million property-wide renovation, the Palms Casino Resort has taken down its marquee sign on Flamingo Road.



LOS ANGELES: Opening Ceremony will host its first fashion show in 40 years at Disneyland. Fashionista: http://bit.ly/2o65Yla



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The Municipal Art Society of New York’s 125th anniversary gala will take place June 6. The event will honor Danny Meyer and Kathryn and Kenneth Chenault with the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Hyatt Regency Bethesda has completed a $37 million transformation, which includes upgrades to the hotel’s 390 guest rooms and 20,000 square feet of new meeting and event space. New event venues include the 2,400-square-foot Rooftop Downtown Bethesda, an enclosed rooftop space that holds as many as 180 guests for receptions.



The Atlantic will host the forum “Defining Justice: The Experience of Women and Children Behind Bars,” February 28 at the National Union Building. Speakers will include Senator Cory Booker and Orange Is the New Black author Piper Kerman.



