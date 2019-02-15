February 15, 2019: NBC and CNN Will Host First Two Democratic Primary Debates, Trump Organization Cancels Expansion of Two Hotel Chains, Ja Rule Wants to Throw Another Festival After Fyre Debacle



1. NBC AND CNN WILL HOST FIRST TWO DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEBATES: The Democratic National Committee announced its plans for the first two presidential primary debates of the 2020 cycle, with each debate taking place over two consecutive nights. NBC will air the first debate in June and CNN will air the second in July. CNN: “Each debate will feature randomized lineups drawn from a maximum of 20 qualifying candidates, according to the DNC. A total of 12 presidential primary debates are planned during the 2020 cycle. The exact dates and locations of the debates were not announced.” https://cnn.it/2BAeArK



2. TRUMP ORGANIZATION CANCELS EXPANSION OF TWO HOTEL CHAINS: When Donald Trump was elected president, the Trump Organization planned to expand two hotel lines in numerous U.S. cities. But because of the political climate, the expansion is no longer happening. The New York Times: “Plans for the two hotel chains, Scion and American Idea, are to be shelved indefinitely, most likely for the remainder of the presidency. As a practical matter, that means calling off just one agreement, in Mississippi, though two years ago the Trump Organization said it had as many as 30 potential deals in the pipeline. The retrenchment comes as the company faces growing scrutiny from federal prosecutors and congressional investigators, and as a former employee, Michael D. Cohen, heads to prison for multiple crimes. ... The only new hotel deal the Trumps had announced was in the Mississippi Delta, a remote region unlike anywhere the company had done business. The Trumps planned to collaborate with local hoteliers, the brothers Dinesh and Suresh Chawla, on one Scion and as many as three American Idea hotels." https://nyti.ms/2Ihg6Vo



3. JA RULE WANTS TO THROW ANOTHER FESTIVAL AFTER FYRE DEBACLE: A month after two documentaries highlighted the fails of the infamous Fyre Festival, event co-founder Ja Rule said he's planning to launch a new music festival. The rapper, who's denied knowing about Fyre mastermind Billy McFarland's acts of fraud, said he's planning to launch an event around his new app. People: "'I have plans to create the ICONNic music festival,' Ja Rule said confidently, referencing his new app ICONN. ... The 'Mesmerize' rapper went on to explain that he’s been working on a new talent booking app, which many critics point out is similar to the Fyre app. Ja Rule announced the launch of ICONN (or Ice Connect)—a 'celebrity entertainment booking and concierge service' on Twitter earlier this month." https://bit.ly/2GKLg54



LOS ANGELES: The Planned Parenthood Los Angeles Food Fare will take place March 7 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Chef Helene An of House of An featuring Crustacean Beverly Hills is the event’s chef of the year.



MINNEAPOLIS: Renaissance Minneapolis Bloomington Hotel has reopened after a multimillion-dollar renovation. The renovation includes design updates to the property’s 253 guest rooms and 4,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as the addition of a new restaurant, L.A.R.S. (Local, Authentic, Relaxed, Social).



NEW YORK: Carolines on Broadway will have its 13th annual “Carolines Comedy Madness” competition March 5, 12, 19, 26, and 27. The five-round stand-up tournament will feature 64 comedians.



Moxy Chelsea hotel is now open. The 349-room property has more than 10,000 square feet of event space, which includes Italian eatery Feroce Ristorante and greenhouse-style atrium the Conservatory.



SAN FRANCISCO: Happily has launched Happily Braintrust, a network of senior-level event, marketing, creative, and public relations strategists. The network will be matchmaker between companies looking for skills for their events and individuals or teams of freelancers who can help a company’s existing marketing and communications team.



TORONTO: The 12th annual Artist Project, a contemporary art fair presented by Informa, will take place February 21-24 at the Better Living Centre. The event will feature work from more than 300 artists.



