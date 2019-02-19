February 19, 2019: Oscars Still Hope to Shorten Ceremony After Reversing Live Category Decision, How Nascar Plans to Bring Fans Back, Attendees Demand Refunds From Disastrous Fortnite Event



1. OSCARS STILL HOPE TO SHORTEN CEREMONY AFTER REVERSING LIVE CATEGORY DECISION: The 91st Oscars has reversed its decision to present four awards during commercial breaks, after the Academy received major backlash from the film industry and actors when it announced the awards for editing, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, and live action wouldn't air live on Sunday's telecast. Now, lead producer Donna Gigliotti and her team are scrambling to figure out other ways to keep the ceremony around three hours. The New York Times: “Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss, the telecast’s co-producer and director, would not estimate how long the February 24 show would stretch, except that it would almost certainly be more than three hours. But the event (aired by ABC) will still move much faster than last year, they said, in part because there is no host. ... Brief presentations of the eight best picture nominees, for instance, will be 'sprinkled' throughout the show, Weiss said. (Last year, the best picture presentations were condensed into a single four-minute montage that aired just before that category was awarded.) Eight people from outside the world of entertainment will give the presentations, speaking about what the films mean to them." https://nyti.ms/2NcRXhw



2. HOW NASCAR PLANS TO BRING FANS BACK: In the past two years, Nascar has seen a massive drop in ratings for some of its major events such as the Monster Energy Cup Series. To bring fans back to the sport, the company is executing a number of new strategies in 2019, which include marketing a new generation of drivers, launching a 24-hour content studio, improving its app features, and launching new experiences to coincide with races. Adweek: “Fans have long had a reputation for camping out for a full week before the race, which provides the sport with a chance to create a better communal experience. At Daytona, that means a beer festival and an expanded area for fans to meet drivers, take in a pre-race concert with country music star Jake Owen, or simply charge their phone at a solar-power pavilion. ... Nascar is also partnering with Barstool Sports to help win over younger fans. The sports site will have a huge presence at the event, as Nascar is selling ticket packages around the Barstool experience, according to Jung. Barstool has a stage and a production facility near the media facility at Daytona, and fans can access that area, including Barstool president Dave Portnoy." https://bit.ly/2trrx2v



3. ATTENDEES DEMAND REFUNDS FROM DISASTROUS 'FORTNITE' EVENT: A festival in the United Kingdom that was themed after the online video game Fortnite might be the Fyre Festival of gaming. Hundreds of attendees are demanding refunds from the two-day Fortnite Live event in Norfolk, England, complaining that it took hours to enter the festival site, the attractions were underwhelming, and the event was understaffed. The Guardian: “Visitors said there were not enough activities for the estimated 2,800 who turned up. There was also only space for four children to practice archery at the same time and just one climbing wall tower with room for three climbers. ... Shaun Lord, the owner of Exciting Events, which organized the festival, said there were problems with queues as eight of his 19 staff had not turned up on Saturday. He said he had given a refund to everyone who had asked, but refused to say how many people had claimed one." https://bit.ly/2Sc0our



ATLANTA: Chateau Elan Winery & Resort has appointed Kevin Rosa director of sales and marketing.



LAS VEGAS: Pop Vegas, a new cultural and entertainment venue at the Linq Promenade, will open its first exhibition: Tattoo’d American Pop Museum. The interactive, temporary exhibit will feature 500 works of art by 100 tattoo artists, a live tattoo demonstration studio, and tattoo-theme rooms with visual displays. The temporary pop-up will have a soft opening February 28 for the local tattoo industry and open to the public March 12. After its three-month stay in Las Vegas, the experience will launch a multi-city tour in the U.S.



Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and Louisiana State University Las Vegas alumni group, the Sin City Tigers, will host the 16th annual L.S.U. Alumni Crawfish Boil on April 27. The event raises funds for Nevada high school graduates.



LOS ANGELES: Vulture will host its inaugural Comedians vs. Critics event on February 21 at NeueHouse Hollywood. Hosted by Sasheer Zamata, the debate about award shows is between Vulture writers Hunter Harris, Nate Jones, and Emily Yoshida and comedians Demi Adejuyigbe, Joel Kim Booster, and Jamie Loftus.



The sixth annual Goldenvoice Presents April concert series will take place April 10-21. More than 35 shows will take place at venues in Los Angeles, Orange County, Santa Barbara, Pomona, Palm Springs, and Indio. Artists include Tame Impala, Mac DeMarco, Chvrches, and Jaden Smith.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The red carpet premiere of Hulu’s true crime drama series The Act will take place March 14 at the Whitby Hotel Theater.



Lost Hours, a cocktail lounge from Proprietors L.L.C. and Simple Venue, has opened inside Hotel 3232 in Koreatown. Located behind a pocket door, the venue seats 30 people and offers 16 cocktails inspired by air, water, earth, and fire.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: The 16th annual International Ocean Film Festival will take place March 7-10 at the Cowell Theater, Roxie Theater, and the Smith Rafael Film Theater.



