February 20, 2019: Three Cities Are Competing to Host 2020 Democratic Convention, Burberry Apologizes For Featuring Noose Hoodie at London Fashion Week, Creator of #OscarsSoWhite to Attend Ceremony



1. THREE CITIES ARE COMPETING TO HOST 2020 DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION: Milwaukee, Miami, and Houston are still in the running to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. And the battle to host the convention, set for July 13-16, 2020, has become more intense, with focus on which city has the best hotels and convention accommodations, and which can avoid labor disputes and raise enough money. Associated Press: “For Milwaukee, the smallest of the finalist cities, the chief concern is whether the hotel and event venues can provide the total convention experience. The metro area’s recently expanded hotel stock offers enough rooms. But the hotel and entertainment footprint includes fewer high-end properties and full-service hotels than the other two cities. Beyond the hotel rooms, a presidential convention city needs enough hotels for each of the 57 state and territorial delegations to host daily sit-down breakfast meetings. And the evening itinerary is typically full of dozens of parties hosted by corporate interests, political action groups, top party officials, and some state parties.” https://bit.ly/2T4YobM



2. BURBERRY APOLOGIZES FOR FEATURING NOOSE HOODIE AT LONDON FASHION WEEK: Burberry has apologized for featuring a hoodie with a noose on the runway during the brand's show at London Fashion Week. The brand pulled the controversial item from its collection after one of its own models complained, which led to online backlash. Marco Gobbetti, Burberry chief executive officer, said the design was intended to be inspired by a nautical theme. CNN: “The design was criticized by model Liz Kennedy, who featured in the show but claimed her concerns about the use of a noose were dismissed. 'Suicide is not fashion,' Kennedy wrote on Instagram. 'It is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway.' Kennedy also mentioned the 'horrifying history of lynching' that the noose shape evoked, a connection that was also picked up on by critics on social media. She also claimed that staff were joking about the design before the show, while hanging the noose from a ceiling." https://cnn.it/2V5U6y9



3. CREATOR OF #OSCARSSOWHITE TO ATTEND CEREMONY: The woman who first called out the Oscars' lack of diverse nominations in 2015 by using the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite—which launched a movement that urged the Academy to be more inclusive—will be attending the awards on Sunday. April Reign accepted an invitation from the Academy and is rooting for Spike Lee and Black Panther. The Hollywood Reporter: “In addition to seeing Lee represent his multiple nominations this weekend, Reign is also excited to be able to show support for Black Panther, another film she has championed since its release last year. The Ryan Coogler-directed superhero smash is up for seven awards, including best picture. ... She won’t be alone. While her #OscarsSoWhite movement brought about the dawn of a new day for the Academy and for Lee, Reign knew exactly who to go to with the plus-one she received for the special night. 'I’m bringing my son,' she says, noting that he is 19. 'Because the whole point of #OscarsSoWhite is that children of any age should be able to see themselves reflected on screen.'" https://bit.ly/2DWMEhX





*INDUSTRY NEWS*



TicketSource, a free online ticket sales system, has entered a new partnership with Stay22, a venue-focused accommodation map that displays hotel and Airbnb listings for event attendees. Access to Stay22’s listings are now embedded in the TicketSource booking process.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Home2 Suites by Hilton Chicago River North has opened. The 206-suite hotel has a meeting room that seats 12 people.



DENVER: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa has appointed David Larson complex director of food and beverage.



LONDON: Networking and event organizer company Connections will hold Connections Weddings on September 15-18 in Puglia, Italy. The new event marks Connections’ first venture into the wedding industry.



LOS ANGELES: Regina King, Sanaa Lathan, and Elaine Welteroth will present at the 12th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, taking place February 21.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: PRA Business Events Inc., has acquired Koncept Events. Hillary Smith will serve as executive creative director for the PRA system and Angie Nelson will serve as general manager of PRA South Florida.



NEW YORK: The 26th annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show will take place March 3-5 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The event will have six specialty pavilions: Be Italian, Taste N.Y. & Craft Beverage Showcase, Food Trends Experience, Gourmet Way, Bar Innovation Pavilion, and New Exhibitor Pavilion.



Brand experience agency Invnt will no longer help produce the Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival. The festival, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, will now consist of three separate events August 16-18 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.



The New York Marketing Association (N.Y.M.A.) has appointed Caroline Cooke director of communications. Cooke is the founder and creative director of Bright Humor.



Surface Media has named Steve Kushnir vice president of events.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has named Robert M. Allen hotel manager.



Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress will open a $32 million ballroom and outdoor event space called the Windsong Ballroom in the fall. The expansion will add 32,000 square feet to the hotel's existing event space.



SAN ANTONIO: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery opens at the Strand in the Huebner neighborhood today. The breakfast-centric restaurant seats 112 people inside and 58 at an outdoor patio.



SAN FRANCISCO: The sixth annual Cider Summit SF will take place April 13 at the Presidio. The event will showcase nearly 200 ciders from more than 50 cider makers.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Fred Trimble regional sales executive, based in Washington.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



