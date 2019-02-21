February 21, 2019: Some Say Vanity Fair Oscar Party Has Lost Its Appeal, Why Amazon Is Celebrating the Apocalypse at SXSW, ABC to Debut Live Academy Awards Game During Telecast



1. SOME SAY 'VANITY FAIR' OSCAR PARTY HAS LOST ITS APPEAL: Vanity Fair's Oscars party used to be one of the most high-profile during Academy Awards weekend. This year, however, the event might not have as many famous faces as it's had in the past. Some longtime publicists say buzz around the event has been fading, especially among A-listers. The New York Times: “'When invitations went out this year, one of my big clients asked me, “Is Vanity Fair still a hot invite?,” which tells you everything you need to know,' said a partner at a top publicity firm. She would speak only on the condition of anonymity, saying that she did not want to offend Anna Wintour, who oversees Vanity Fair as the artistic director of Condé Nast and organizes the Met Gala, the yearly New York benefit. 'The Met Gala is basically the new Vanity Fair party,' the publicist said. 'The party has been stretched and stretched,' said Marty Kaplan, the Norman Lear professor of entertainment, media, and society at the University of Southern California and a former studio executive. 'It used to be a special insider event. Now it’s a weeklong corporate branding-palooza.' ... Tellingly, though, Instagram, the social network preferred by the beautiful people, will not have an official presence at the 2019 Vanity Fair party. The company sponsored a portrait studio there for the past five years but has pulled out to focus on video products like IGTV, a spokeswoman said." https://nyti.ms/2BLK6Dj



2. WHY AMAZON IS CELEBRATING THE APOCALYPSE AT SXSW: Amazon Prime Video is bringing the apocalypse to South by Southwest. To celebrate its upcoming Neil Gaiman series, Good Omens, the streaming service is creating a 19,000-square-foot immersive experience March 8-11 in Austin, and will also have pop-ups throughout the festival themed after signs from the show, which signify that Armageddon is coming. Adweek: “Those signs will include 'angels, chattering nuns, demons, and witchfinders' as well as a 'penultimate motorcycle ride of the Four Apocalyptic Horsemen and their masses of loyal followers at noon on Friday, March 8.' The point is not only to drive awareness of the apocalypse and the show but to get attendees to visit the experience. ... Entertainment within the space will include 'magicians, sword swallowers, fire breathers, tarot card readers,' a Queen cover band and more, according to the company. Amazon is looking not only to raise awareness about the show but to give people a memorable experience that feels true to its tone." https://bit.ly/2DYS7or



3. ABC TO DEBUT LIVE ACADEMY AWARDS GAME DURING TELECAST: In an effort to draw more viewers to the telecast of the 91st Oscars, ABC is launching “The Official Oscar Game,” a live game on the Oscars website that invites viewers to play in real time during the ceremony. The game involves an interactive ballot where fans can earn points by predicting winners and answering trivia questions. The top players will be entered to win a grand prize of $50,000. Variety: “One winner will be randomly selected from among players with the most number of correct answers. The top point-getters also will appear on The Oscar Game’s Top 100 Leaderboard. It’s the first time ABC is launching a play-along live trivia game for the Oscars, after movie fans have been printing out ballots and following along with the TV broadcast for years. The game is among the latest cash-based live digital games spawned by the popularity of HQ Trivia since it debuted a year and a half ago.” https://bit.ly/2BIOrHm



ATLANTA: The Avixa Experience Event will take place March 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The event will feature a panel about tech-forward venues, with speakers including Tom Sullivan, managing engineer of Diversified, and Justin Woods, sports practice director of Dimensional Innovations.



CHICAGO: Michelle Durpetti Events produced Dimitra’s Bridal Couture's “Love on the Runway” fashion show February 12 at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago.



DETROIT: The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority has awarded the naming rights of Cobo Center to Chemical Bank. The convention center will be renamed by the end of 2019.



LAS VEGAS: The Venetian Resort has launched the Venetian Meetings Virtual Planner, a tool that gives MICE professionals the ability to customize and research venues prior to contacting a resort representative. The tool includes a virtual tour of venues and provides fly-through videos and photos. After a user has chosen their event space, they will be able to design a configuration in two and three dimensions and attach their customized layout to the R.F.P.



LOS ANGELES: Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, member of Congress John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand, and Serena Williams will introduce the eight nominees for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The Armory Party will take place March 6 at the Museum of Modern Art. The benefit for the museum celebrates the opening night of the Armory Show and Armory Arts Week.



Jelly, a London-based production company and illustration agency, has launched a New York outpost. Eri Panasci will serve as the New York office’s executive producer.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The 30th annual Coverings, an international tile and stone exhibition, will take place April 9-12 at the Orange County Convention Center.



TALLAHASSEE: Visit Florida has announced a record 126.1 million out-of-state visitors traveled to the state in 2018.



TORONTO: Fairmont Royal York is slated to complete its multiyear renovation this summer, in time for the hotel’s 90th anniversary. The venue will have a redesigned lobby, four new dining concepts, and revamped meeting and event spaces.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The 14th and V Busboys and Poets location will host a town hall discussion on February 27. Political activist Linda Sarsour will moderate the event, which will feature Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairs Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan and members of Congress Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.



