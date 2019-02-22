February 22, 2019: Kendrick Lamar and SZA Not Performing 'Black Panther' Song at Oscars, Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Postponed Over 'Challenges and Sensitivities', Breakdancing Might Become Olympic Event in 2024



1. KENDRICK LAMAR AND SZA NOT PERFORMING 'BLACK PANTHER' SONG AT OSCARS: Only four of the five original songs nominated for Oscars will be performed at the ceremony Sunday. Kendrick Lamar and SZA won’t perform “All the Stars” from Black Panther due to logistics and timing. Variety: “All four of the other nominated songs will be performed: ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’ from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Gillian Welch and David Rowlings), ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ from Mary Poppins Returns (Bette Midler and Marc Shaiman), “I’ll Fight” from RBG (Jennifer Hudson), and ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper). Hall of Fame rockers Queen, subject of best picture nominee 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' will also perform on the telecast. A previous plan to showcase only ‘All the Stars’ and ‘Shallow’ was aborted in the face of backlash and nominee solidarity, following a Variety report about those plans.” https://bit.ly/2XgUT1h



2. AMY WINEHOUSE HOLOGRAM TOUR POSTPONED OVER 'CHALLENGES AND SENSITIVITIES': An Amy Winehouse hologram tour that was set to debut later this year has been postponed. Base Hologram, the producer of the event, tweeted they “encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities” that forced them to rethink the event. Billboard: "'Sometimes in developing this type of highly ambitious, state of the art hologram/augmented reality theatrical event we encounter some unique challenges and sensitivities that cause us to take a step back,' Base Hologram chairman and C.E.O. Brian Becker said in a statement sent to Billboard. ... The hologram tour, which received a blessing from Winehouse’s father Mitch, was scheduled to kick off in 2019 and run for several years. The production was supposed to feature Winehouse's hologram backed by a live band, singers, and theatrical stagecraft. According to an announcement from October last year, a portion of the tour's proceeds would benefit the late singer’s Amy Winehouse Foundation that works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people." https://bit.ly/2E3vgIv



3. BREAKDANCING MIGHT BECOME OLYMPIC EVENT IN 2024: Organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics have proposed breakdancing as an event. Three other new sports—surfing, skateboarding, and sport climbing—will debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will make the final decision for the games in France. ESPN: “The Paris Games organizers said the four sports had been chosen because they would reflect the city's identity and help take the Olympics to the street. They said they wanted to deliver a Games that were 'in keeping with the times and inspire new audiences and attract young people ... and which can be played anywhere and anytime in urban and other environments.' ... Under new I.O.C. rules first introduced for the Tokyo Games, Olympic host cities can hand-pick sports and propose them for inclusion in those Games if they are popular in that country and add to the Games' appeal." https://es.pn/2V7o9po





The U.S. Travel Association has elected Elliott L. Ferguson II, president and C.E.O. of Destination D.C., as its new national chair. Ferguson, who has served on the board for seven years, succeeds Geoff Ballotti, president and C.E.O. of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.



CHICAGO: The Mart and the City of Chicago announced a program alignment of Art on the Mart, the building’s permanent digital art projection, with the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, a citywide celebration of the city’s theater community, led by the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the League of Chicago Theatres. The projection’s spring program will celebrate Chicago theater with a work by renowned lighting designer John Boesche, which will be unveiled March 13.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: C.E.I.R. has promoted senior research director Nancy Drapeau to vice president of research.



LOS ANGELES: Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Gala will take place February 28 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event will honor Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Child Rescue Coalition’s fourth annual “Eat, Drink and Be Giving” Gala takes place tonight at Delray Beach Marriott. Elizabeth Smart will keynote the event.



The 2019 Footwear News C.E.O. Summit will take place May 5-7. Speakers will include Jeff Espersen of Zappos and Debbie Ferree of DSW.



NEW YORK: G.L.S.E.N., an education organization that works to create inclusive schools for L.G.B.T.Q. youth, will have its annual G.L.S.E.N. Respect Awards on May 20 at Cipriani 42nd Street. The organization will honor the cast and creative team of Pose with the Champion Award.



Women Who Tech, an organization that funds and showcases women-led ventures, will host its Women Startup Challenge on May 29 at Google’s headquarters. Ten women-led startups in the early stages will pitch their companies to investors at the event.



Rhubarb U.S., a hospitality group that will manage dining concepts debuting at Hudson Yards, has appointed chef Tien Ho culinary director. Ho will lead the team for two new dining concepts, including Wild Ink, an international restaurant slated to open on the fifth level of 20 Hudson Yards on March 15.



TORONTO: The second annual Greenwood Stakes will take place May 25 at Woodbine Racetrack. The event, which is produced by Parade Agency and the Social Concierge, features horse races, art installations, mixologist competitions, live music, lawn games, and more.



