February 25, 2019: 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture at Hostless Oscars, Anna Wintour Hypes Camp-Theme Met Gala at Press Event in Milan, Trump Announces New 4th of July Celebration in Washington



1. 'GREEN BOOK' WINS BEST PICTURE AT HOSTLESS OSCARS: Green Book won best picture at the 91st Oscars on Sunday, which was the first ceremony without a host since 1989. The three-hour-plus ceremony opened with a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert, featured a monologue by Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler, and also saw multiple wins for Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, Black Panther, and Bohemian Rhapsody. The New York Times: “In many ways, the ceremony—the first without a host in 30 years—played out like the more populist and less prestigious Golden Globes: veering in multiple directions as voters sprinkled their attention among a dozen pictures, with no film walking away with a commanding sweep. ... In a major shift from the #OscarsSoWhite years of 2015 and 2016, this year’s ceremony, which lasted a little over three hours, was notable for the diversity of honorees. Two Black Panther crew members, Hannah Beachler (production design) and Ruth E. Carter (costumes), became the first African-Americans to receive Oscars in their respective categories. Cuarón received the prize for best cinematography for Roma, making him the first director to win for shooting his own film." https://nyti.ms/2SVEK2X



2. ANNA WINTOUR HYPES CAMP-THEME MET GALA AT PRESS EVENT IN MILAN: At a press presentation in Milan on Friday, Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour hinted at what to expect from this year's Met Gala, which is inspired by the exhibition “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Women's Wear Daily: "'Camp is hard to define,' added Wintour, noting with a smile that the exhibit will display items 'from the Sun King to drag queens,' and quoted Oscar Wilde: 'Either be a work of art or wear it.' Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, which is supporting the exhibit, also addressed a crowd that included Kering chief François-Henri Pinault and Thom Browne at Milan’s intimate, 19th-century Teatro Gerolamo, where two of Michele’s designs were displayed with two Palomo Spain looks. An image of Susan Sontag, photographed by Andy Warhol in black cat-eye sunglasses, was projected on a screen on the small green and pink curtain of the former puppet theater. At the entrance stood a voluminous pink pleated Viktor & Rolf couture gown declaring 'Less is More' in graphics." https://bit.ly/2IDK6Lk



3. TRUMP ANNOUNCES NEW 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION IN WASHINGTON: Although Washington is already home to a 4th of July parade and celebration, President Trump announced on Twitter he plans to hold a new political rally on July 4 at the Lincoln Memorial. CNN: "'HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called 'A Salute To America' and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment, and an address by your favorite President, me!' Trump tweeted Sunday. ... Earlier this month, the President floated the idea of the parade during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, but there was no mention of one on Sunday. In the meeting, the President said acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would take charge of the event. A spokesman for the department told CNN that the proposed event 'is a great idea' and that they are 'working diligently to present the best options to the White House.'" https://cnn.it/2GYEzwi



COAST TO COAST: Hilton Hotels on Friday announced Signia Hilton, a new brand targeting meetings and events. Meeting spaces will have “unique design and technology that spark new ideas and optimize work and collaboration.” Hilton will target urban and resort markets for Signia. Deals are in place for new-build hotels in Atlanta and Indianapolis and a conversion of Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. Global expansion is in the works, but executives declined to say where. Signia Hilton properties will have a minimum of 500 guest rooms and 75 square feet per key of meetings and event space.



CHICAGO: The Chicago Beer Festival will take place March 9 at the Field Museum. The event will offer samples from more than 70 breweries, and select museum exhibits will be open to attendees.



LOS ANGELES: Florent Courriol has been named executive chef at Alexander's Steakhouse in Pasadena.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: American Cancer Society’s Celebration Gala will take place May 4 at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. The benefit will have a Kentucky Derby theme.



NEW YORK: Future of Storytelling’s Story Arcade is open at the Starrett-Lehigh building through March 24. The pop-up features eight exhibits that showcase technologies including virtual reality, augmented reality, haptics, and artificial intelligence.



SAN FRANCISCO: The 22nd annual Sonoma International Film Festival will take place March 27-31, with screenings at venues including Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center, Theater at Burlingame Hall, and Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.



