February 27, 2019: Was This L.A. Event the Fyre Festival of Barbecue?, Bonnaroo to Hold First Pride Celebration, Companies Are Helping Couples Create Wedding Hashtags



1. WAS THIS L.A. EVENT THE FYRE FESTIVAL OF BARBECUE?: The Internet is calling a beer and barbecue festival that took place in Los Angeles on Saturday the Fyre Festival of food events. The inaugural L.A. Beer and World Barbecue Festival, held at Mandarin Plaza in Chinatown, offered a massively delayed start time, a lack of staff, lines that lasted for hours, and overcrowding. Now Fever, the event-based app that organized the festival, is offering refunds. Eater: “The plan, at least up top, was to give attendees who paid $32 per person one drink ticket and three food tickets to try out a variety of worldwide 'barbecue' styles. ... Some reports say that there were only two or three small bars to handle the capacity crowds, and that lines for just one vendor took over an hour, with the whole event only spanning four hours total. As for the vendors themselves, two different unnamed sources tell Eater that they tried to push out as much food as possible to the seemingly endless hordes, but the compact space and density of eager eaters made it a struggle for everyone. One person said the crowd likely swelled to over 3,500 people (including some people who may have shown up without a ticket), and reports say the fire marshal may have tried to shut things down at one point." https://bit.ly/2BTNWKA



2. BONNAROO TO HOLD FIRST PRIDE CELEBRATION: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will hold its first-ever L.G.B.T.Q. pride parade and celebration this year. The headlining act of the event, which runs June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee, will be provided by Brooklyn nightlife venue House of Yes. Billboard: “The club will host a ‘Dirty Circus’ party that will feature ‘jaw-dropping circus acts’ as well as fierce performances from a lineup of drag queens. … The parade will be a major highlight of the weekend that will help promote support and awareness for L.G.B.T.Q. attendees. ‘The festival has always provided a place of inclusiveness and innovation, though Bonnaroovians will now see the spirit manifest into a trail of radical expression in celebration of or right to exist,’ a statement from the festival read.” https://bit.ly/2EeMfaN



3. COMPANIES ARE HELPING COUPLES CREATE WEDDING HASHTAGS: According to a WeddingWire’s 2018 Newlywed Report, 54 percent of couples create a wedding hashtag, and one in four view social media posts from the wedding right after the reception. As wedding hashtags become more popular, some couples are looking to specific companies to create a tag for their special day. The New York Times: “Creating a hashtag has become a core step in the wedding-planning process, said Kari Dirksen, the owner and lead planner at Feathered Arrow Events, a Los Angeles-based wedding and events planning business. ‘I’d say 90 percent of my clients incorporate a hashtag into their wedding,’ she said. Marielle Wakim, the founder of HappilyEverHashtagged.com, started her business in 2016. ‘I went to 14 weddings that year, and almost every couple asked me for help coming up with their wedding hashtag,’ said Ms. Wakim, who is also an editor at Los Angeles Magazine. ‘I write puns for a lot of our magazine’s headlines, so I had the right experience.’ Ms. Wakim offers three price packages: one hashtag for $50, three for $95, and $125 for five.” https://nyti.ms/2T2Jcgl



* LOCAL NEWS *



LOS ANGELES: The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon will take place March 24. The event kicks off at Dodger Stadium and ends at Ocean Avenue from California Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Burlock Coast at the Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale has named Brooke Mallory chef de cuisine.



NEW ORLEANS: The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans will undergo a $40 million renovation from May through November. The renovation will include a revamp of 421 of the hotel’s 527 guest rooms, a refresh of the hotel’s spa, and new amenities.



NEW YORK: CNBC will hold more than 35 events in 2019, including two new event series: CNBC Evolve and CNBC Technology Executive Council (T.E.C.) events. CNBC Evolve, launching June 19, is a three-event series that will offer conversations about companies embracing change and reinventing their businesses. CNBC Technology Executive Council, a group of 150 chief information officers, chief technology officers, and other C-suite technology executives, will hold a dinner event in April and the T.E.C. Summit in October. Read more about CNBC’s 2019 event slate here.



This year’s Dessert Goals will take place March 23-24 at Sound River Studios in Long Island City. The dessert festival will feature bites from more than 20 vendors including Rebecca’s Cake Pops, Eight Turn Crepe, Bonchou, and Squish Marshmallows.



Chefs Club’s next residency will feature chef Paul Liebrandt, from March 12-May 12. Liebrandt will create contemporary French cuisine reflecting the spring season.



Women’s Wear Daily’s 2019 Beauty Summit will take place June 4-5. Speakers will include Jane Hudis of the Estée Lauder Cos., Cindy Crawford of Meaningful Beauty, and Greg Renker of Guthy-Renker.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) has appointed Dr. Ronald Cohn president and C.E.O., effective May 1. Cohn is currently pediatrician-in-chief at SickKids and chair of the department of pediatrics at the University of Toronto.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The seventh annual Awesome Con will take place April 26-28 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The pop culture convention will include the family-friendly pavilion Awesome Con Jr; Future Con, a science pavilion presented in partnership with Smithsonian; and Pride Alley, presented in partnership with Geeks Out and Washington Blade.



Goodshuffle has appointed Kate Patay, CPCE, of Patay Consulting, to its advisory board.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: n_peck@bizbash.com