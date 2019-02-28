February 28, 2019: Scientific Conference Criticized For Inviting Only Women On Stage, Glastonbury Festival Bans Plastic Water Bottles, A Phone Provider Will Invite SXSW Attendees to Record Their Own Music



1. SCIENTIFIC CONFERENCE CRITICIZED FOR INVITING ONLY WOMEN ON STAGE: To make a statement on how scientific conferences should be inclusive, organizers of the International Microbiome Meeting, taking place this week at the University of California, San Diego, invited only women on stage. The decision, however, was met with backlash from writers and a right-wing think tank, saying it violates the university's discrimination rules. STAT: “The conference’s website initially said the goal was to 'demonstrate that it is possible to have a large representation of women presenters in a scientific meeting by inviting only women speakers.' ... In a phone interview with STAT last week before the meeting attracted criticism, the conference’s co-organizer, Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, left little confusion about what she and her team were trying to do. 'We are not the Amazons. We are not wanting to control the world. We just wanted to show it is possible to have 100 percent women speakers,' she said. The idea, she said, was to shoot down the argument she often hears put forward in defense of male-only panels or mostly-male conferences—that it’s too difficult to find enough women speakers to achieve gender parity on stage." https://bit.ly/2StqIQN



2. GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL BANS PLASTIC WATER BOTTLES: In an effort to cut down on waste, England's Glastonbury Festival won’t sell single-use plastic bottles this year. The Guardian: “The organizers said they were encouraging all festivalgoers to use a reusable water bottle and refill it at the free water taps around the site. They said they would also increase the number of WaterAid kiosks on the site where people can refill their bottles or get a free cup of water. Water and soft drinks in recyclable cans will be available to buy from all traders who previously sold soft drinks in plastic bottles, while they will continue to recycle any recyclable waste plastics on site. Backstage catering will also be plastic-free, with canned drinks and reusable water bottles available to performers.” https://bit.ly/2tI6j0u



3. A PHONE PROVIDER WILL INVITE SXSW ATTENDEES TO RECORD THEIR OWN MUSIC: Music is a major part of South by Southwest, so to celebrate that, and introduce attendees to its brand, Verizon-backed digital phone provider Visible is building a transparent “Music Box” activation. Attendees will be able to record their own music and see artists perform in the see-through box. Adweek: “The structure will serve as a venue for both musicians (and non-musicians) to pick up an instrument and play a track. Inside of the plexiglass box will be a guitar, amp, drum set, and karaoke set. Individuals or groups can play a song that will then be recorded and emailed to them after the performance. ... Visible, one of the main sponsors for the music portion of the festival, is also planning to have a larger area near an outdoor stage, where visitors can charge their phones while also interacting with the brand. To get access, visitors will have to 'emote'—a reference to the face in the brand’s logo—which will unlock a variety of features at the pop-up." https://bit.ly/2SAljr6



* LOCAL NEWS *



COAST TO COAST: Hilton Honors kicks off its 2019 concert series with a performance by Walk the Moon on March 1 at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The series will also include shows by Jessie J on June 15 at Abbey Road Studios in London; Portugal. The Man on October 11 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles; and Fitz and the Tantrums on November 8 at the Conrad Washington, D.C.



To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Irish whiskey brand Tullamore D.E.W. will host “O’Everyone” events from March 15-17. The events will turn non-Irish bars and restaurants across the U.S. into Irish-theme pop-ups, with new names, logos, and drink menus. Participating venues include New York’s Flute Bar, which will become O’Flute’s; Santa Monica’s Gilbert’s El India, which will become O’Gilbert’s; Chicago’s Big Bar at Hyatt Regency, which will become O’Big’s; and Boston’s Menotomy Grill will become O’Menotomy’s.



ATLANTA: The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee has appointed Edgar Carrera executive chef.



LOS ANGELES: Ariana Grande, John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves are slated to perform at the iHeartRadio Media Awards, taking place March 14 at the Microsoft Theater.



RuPaul's Drag Race judge Ross Matthews will host the 30th annual Glaad Awards on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The 25th annual Bay Jam music festival will take place March 31 at the Ice Amphitheater in Islamorada.



NEW YORK: The New York Botanical Garden’s 17th annual Orchid Show runs through April 28. This year’s exhibition celebrates Singapore, where the national flower is an orchid.



Speed Rack season eight, the all-female speed bartending competition that raises money for breast cancer, will take place March 5 at Diego at the Public Hotel.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SEATTLE: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts will open its first Pacific Northwest property in downtown Bellevue in the last quarter of 2021. The hotel will have 252 guest rooms and 14,250 square feet of event space.



TORONTO: JF&CS Emerging Leaders will host a charity event featuring Dwayne Gretzky on March 28 at the Opera House. The event raises funds for Jewish Family & Child, Toronto’s Jewish children aid society.



Drake Hotel Properties will open Drake Motor Inn this summer in Prince Edward County. The 12-room property will feature a design inspired by a classic roadside motel, as well as modern qualities such as keyless check-in and a curated vending machine. The hotel will be located a block from the Drake Devonshire Inn.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: n_peck@bizbash.com