February 6, 2018: Why NYFW: Men's Is No Longer Its Own Event, Winter Olympics Security Guards Face Norovirus Outbreak, Super Bowl Draws Lowest Ratings in Nine Years



1. WHY NYFW: MEN'S IS NO LONGER ITS OWN EVENT: For the past three years, New York Fashion Week: Men's was held as a separate event from New York Fashion Week, hosting established and emerging designers in January and July. But the event has merged with NYFW, which kicked off Monday, to cater to the changing priorities of designers. Digiday: “The original goal of a men’s fashion week in January was to bring the designers onto the international men’s schedule, during the stretch of weeks where Paris, London and Milan shows take place, and the major menswear trade show, Pitti Uomo, happens as well. This move aligned the men’s shows with the schedule of the buyers, who were making investments in collections before the main fashion weeks started in February. Having a men’s week in January was supposed to put unknown designers in front of the buyers as they were making their decisions, but it was difficult to convince buyers to make the trip to New York for the event during an already busy season. 'In the past year, the rules began changing for everyone in terms of when designers are showing, why and where. And it’s all customer driven,' said Valentine Uhovski, the head of fashion at Tumblr. 'In that sense, the new schedule in New York makes it more convenient for everyone involved.' ... 'Menswear in the U.S. is a fairly new and growing business,' said Mark Beckham, the CFDA’s vp of marketing. 'Our effort is to raise the profile of the designers who are coming out of New York, and the U.S. has tremendous growth potential. Before New York Fashion Week: Men’s, designers were trying to do it by themselves. There’s much more power to have a collective of designers together to stick a flag in what American menswear is.' With the format of fashion shows in flux, designers are becoming accustomed to making decisions based on what’s best for their businesses, rather than based on overarching industry guidelines, so more options to show in different cities during different seasons should help. " http://bit.ly/2EKn2EV



2. WINTER OLYMPICS SECURITY GUARDS FACE NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK: South Korea has sent 900 members of the military to Pyeongchang after an outbreak of a norovirus pulled 1,200 security guards from duty at Winter Olympics facilities. CNN: “Organizers said 41 security guards had suffered a sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhea on Sunday and had been taken to hospital. The outbreak comes just days before the opening of South Korea's 2018 Winter Olympics on Thursday. To prevent the spread of the disease, the other guards were withdrawn and replaced with 900 military personnel as of Monday afternoon, a statement from the Pyeongchang Olympics committee said. All the civilian guards were in a stable condition, according to the statement. Organizers said that all Olympic accommodation and buses were being disinfected. The first Olympic events are set to be held on Thursday, February 8. Competitions will run for two weeks before the closing ceremonies are held on Sunday, February 25. The Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement Monday that the 41 security guards had been staying at the same building in Pyeongchang." http://cnn.it/2E4juMU



3. SUPER BOWL DRAWS LOWEST RATINGS IN NINE YEARS: Super Bowl LII drew 103.4 million viewers, which is the lowest since 2009. The Hollywood Reporter: “The marquee event of the television calendar, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles nab their first Super Bowl victory, averaged 103.4 million viewers. With streaming, NBC cites a total audience of 106 million viewers. Either way, it's a steep drop from last year's linear haul. Earlier, the game averaged a 47.4 overnight rating among metered market households on NBC. That's down 3 percent from initial numbers for the 2017 game, a modest drop but one that marks the franchise's lowest performance since 2010. The past two Super Bowls, which averaged a respective 48.8 (2017) and 49 (2016) overnight ratings, were each steady with over 111 million viewers. (There was a massive spike in streaming in 2017, which technically put the game at 113.7 million viewers.) … There's no singular reason for the drops—but poor primetime match-ups early in the season, ongoing controversy about players choosing to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality against black Americans and the natural ebb and flow of interest all clearly played some part. The league was gifted two seemingly ideal markets for the 2018 pairing in Philadelphia and New England, though another real concern over the Super Bowl's TV appeal, frankly, has been the frequency with which the Patriots have appeared in recent years. The Super Bowl's highest rating was the last time NBC aired the game. The 2015 NFL Championship, a narrow Patriots win over the Seattle Seahawks, averaged a stunning 114.4 million viewers. (Overnights for that game were also at a high, with 49.7 rating and a 72 share.)” http://bit.ly/2FL1cAz



LOS ANGELES: Disco Dining Club’s three-year anniversary “Hall of Mirrors” food and dance event will take place February 10 at the Deco Building. The Versailles-theme event will offer food from chef Laurent Quenioux and 18th-century-inspired cocktails from Happy Hour Agency.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Marriott Stanton South Beach has received a resort designation by Marriott International, Inc., following the property’s completion of the second phase of a $22 million renovation. The second phase added a full-service spa, specialty fitness and training programs, and Azabu—an 80-seat Japanese restaurant—to the 224-room venue.



The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, has appointed chef Fabien Gnemmi food and beverage director, Gavin Pera executive sous chef, Paula DaSilva chef de cuisine, and Jean-Pierre Belonni head bartender of Burlock Coast, the property’s restaurant.



NEW YORK: Tender Greens, a Los Angeles-based chef-led seasonal kitchen, opened its first East Coast location in Union Square on Monday. The restaurant, helmed by executive chef Peter Balistreri, seats 66 guests.



Resorts World Catskills, a luxury casino resort, will open February 8. The resort will offer 332 suites, 10 bar and restaurant concepts, and a 2,500-seat event center.



SAN FRANCISCO: Hall Napa Valley will host the ninth annual Cabernet Cookoff April 28 at Hall St. Helena. The food and wine pairing event features chef teams from Bay Area restaurants competing for a chance to win proceeds for a charity of their choice.



TORONTO: The 13th annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest will take place February 24-25 at the Village of Yorkville Park. The event will feature ice sculptures and live ice-carving demonstrations.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Meridian International Center and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China will host a celebration of the Chinese New Year February 13 at the embassy.



