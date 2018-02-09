February 9, 2018: Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Delivers Spectacle and Politics, #MeToo Gives Fashion Week Opportunity for New Political Messages, Harvey Weinstein Complicates Amfar Gala



1. WINTER OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY DELIVERS SPECTACLE AND POLITICS: The opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, offered a balance of pomp and politics on Friday. NBC News: “Some 35,000 spectators witnessed a tightly-choreographed performance unfold at the Olympic Stadium in near-freezing conditions at what could be the coldest opening ceremony in 24 years. It began with a spectacular show of lights in white, red and blue—the colors of the South Korean flag. The escalating tension over the Korean Peninsula has temporarily subsided to allow both North and South Korean athletes to march—and for the first time, compete together under a unified flag—even as both nations technically remain at war. Still, the eyes of the world were not only watching the traditional parade of nations: the United States has sent a delegation to be led by Vice President Mike Pence, while North Korea has dispatched Kim Yo Jong, the sister of authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un, along with his ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam, to represent the isolated nation. But the idea that these games—the first in South Korea since the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul—could bring goodwill and put the rival nations on a possible path to nuclear disarmament hasn't been overlooked by locals and visitors. PyeongChang is just 50 miles from the North Korean border. ... The ceremony featured 2,900 athletes from about 90 nations. Erin Hamlin, who is competing in women's luge, was the U.S. flag bearer. While competition had begun earlier in sports such as curling and figure skating, the first medal events are set to take place Saturday." http://nbcnews.to/2nNvfRG



2. #METOO GIVES FASHION WEEK OPPORTUNITY FOR NEW POLITICAL MESSAGES: The #MeToo movement has affected numerous major events, the latest being New York Fashion Week. Recent N.Y.F.W. seasons have been defined by a political message, and the latest is set to address sexual abuse in the fashion industry. Glamour: “But what about the symbolic gestures—the tribute pins, the slogans, and other politically charged moments we've come to expect on the runway, in this postelection landscape? This season the response and reckoning is more personal. Myriam Chalek, a French-born designer, wants to draw attention to the #MeToo movement by casting sexual abuse survivors as models in a one-off NYFW runway show. In the past Chalek has used fashion shows as an opportunity to bring awareness to different issues and marginalized communities through the casting, from folks with dwarfism to blind people. Rebecca Minkoff is skipping a NYFW altogether this season (she’s about to give birth to baby number three) and instead unveiled her latest collection in a series of portraits featuring the organizers of the Women’s March, Zosia Mamet, and more—women who she sees as actively pushing forward in their fields. Other designers are weaving in female empowerment and #MeToo into the theme of their collections. Michelle Smith of Milly says her fall 2018 collection ‘will speak about equality and inclusiveness…. Over the past few seasons, I’ve been really inspired by what is happening in the world, and have allowed my emotions to influence my collections and the brand’s creative direction.’ Similarly Stacey Bendet, the creative director and CEO of Alice + Olivia, revealed she's pulling inspiration for her latest show from ‘the women’s movement past and present’ and the roles that women have played at key historical moments. http://bit.ly/2smrTtG



3. HARVEY WEINSTEIN COMPLICATES AMFAR GALA: The Amfar Gala, which took place Wednesday, is the latest high-profile event affected by Harvey Weinstein, as the producer is under investigation for a deal he made involving fund-raiser proceeds. Associated Press: “Lee Daniels, who was honored by amfAR on Wednesday, was reluctant to speak about the Weinstein link, saying only. ‘I wouldn’t know about that.’ Daniels earned an Oscar nomination for ‘Lee Daniels’ The Butler,’ which was distributed by The Weinstein Company. Federal prosecutors are looking at links between Weinstein, amfAR and the American Repertory Theater, a non-profit theater that once produced the Broadway musical, ‘Finding Neverland,’ produced by Weinstein. W magazine editor Stefano Tonchi, who was also honored at the gala, was more candid on the issue, but felt it was important to remember the purpose of the charitable organization. ‘I think there has been a lot of mistakes, also on the side of the board of amfAR. But I think we are coming out of it, and we want to reaffirm how this organization is really about saving lives. And if they made some mistake they did it in good faith,’ Tonchi said. Fashion designer Kenneth Cole was the board chairman of amfAR at the time. Cole stepped down as chairman of board on Wednesday night.” http://bit.ly/2nMI6n3



* LOCAL NEWS *



LOS ANGELES: My Friend’s Place will commemorate its 30th anniversary with a Jack Black-hosted gala on April 7 at the Hollywood Palladium. The nonprofit provides services to homeless youth in Los Angeles.



The annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards will be held at Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live February 24. Tippi Hendren, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Joe Mantegna will present.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The 30th annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will take place April 27 at Ice Palace Film Studios.



NASHVILLE: Destination management company AlliedPRA, Inc. has agreed to acquire Destination Nashville.



NEW YORK: The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association, will take place March 4-6 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.



The 58th edition of the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair will take place March 8-11 at the Park Avenue Armory.



The National Stationery Show will take place May 20-23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. More than 750 companies are slated to exhibit.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN DIEGO: The San Diego Convention Center has selected On Site, a division of On Services, as its provider provider of audiovisual services.



TORONTO: The sixth annual Toronto Black Film Festival will run February 14-19 at venues including Isabel Bader Theatre, Carlton Cinema, and Jackman Hall at the Art Gallery of Ontario.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Atlantic will host #MeToo: An Atlantic Exchange, a conversation focused on the movement, February 13 at the Watergate. TheAtlantic.com editor Adrienne LaFrance will lead a discussion with three journalists at the publication.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com