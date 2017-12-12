LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

Find Out What’s Inside This Life-Size Gingerbread House

The 4-D immersive experience in New York's Madison Square Park is part of Taste of Home’s Gingerbread Boulevard.

By Mitra Sorrells December 12, 2017, 7:16 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

The centerpiece of Taste of Home’s Gingerbread Boulevard in Madison Square Park is an interactive 12- by 16-foot gingerbread-style house.

Photo: Margarita Corporan/Taste of Home

Taste of Home's Gingerbread Boulevard
Search our directory

NEW YORK Through December 20, a section of Madison Square Park has been turned into “Gingerbread Boulevard,” an interactive experience hosted by Taste of Home, a multi-platform producer of food, home cooking, and entertaining content. The center of the attraction is a 12- by 16-foot house decorated with faux icing and licorice to look like a gingerbread house. This is the fourth year the brand has created the free holiday activation, but this year the experience includes new 4-D immersive elements once guests step inside the house.

“What we were looking to do is find a way to literally bring Taste of Home to life in a way we have never done before, and to look at experiential opportunities where when we can connect Taste of Home to our current audience but also to new audiences,” said Joe Losardo, executive brand director for Taste of Home.

As guests step inside the house, a synchronized video plays on three LED screens that are mounted on the walls and designed to look like windows. “So you are looking out into this Gingerbread Boulevard universe and the story unfolds around you,” Losardo said. The story shows the home’s owner, the gingerbread man, decorating his tree outside in the park—but in this video version it is made of candy. As the two-minute video plays, sensory elements such as the scent of gingerbread and sound and light effects fill the house.

Outside the house, the brand has created new social-sharing opportunities with a custom Snapchat filter and signage encouraging people to share photos with the hashtag #gingerbreadboulevard. Taste of Home will share some of those photos across its social-media platforms.

Gingerbread Boulevard opened Thursday. On Friday, the brand hosted a Facebook Live experience from the activation. Two of Taste of Home’s test kitchen editors showed the house to the live audience and explained how to replicate some of the decorative elements.

Folgers Coffee is a presenting partner of Gingerbread Boulevard for the third year, and Domino Sugar is a first-time partner.

Food Industry Events Mobile Marketing Events Holiday Events

MORE Food Industry Events STORIES

Event Report
Why This Award Show Added a Party-Within-a-Party
Coast to Coast
How This Live Cooking Show Broadened Its Audience Appeal
Event Report
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2017: See Inside the New Events and Returning Favorites

MORE Mobile Marketing Events STORIES

Event Report
Why a Wedding Registry Brand Planned a Three-City Podcast Tour
Coast to Coast
Moe’s Hits the Road With Mobile "Tour de Burrito"

MORE Holiday Events STORIES

Idea File
Holiday Party Playlist 2017: What Top DJs Will Spin—and Avoid—at Events This Season
Event Report
How Ocean Spray Helped First-Timers Get Ready for Thanksgiving
Event Report
How "Broken Resolutions" Became a Decadent Party Theme
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue