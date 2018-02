From the Masterplanner Editor: What Are the Biggest Threat Dates for 2018 and 2019?

At BizBash, we often hear horror stories about an event that was scheduled on the wrong date. As a service to event planners, BizBash is sharing the most important “threat dates” from its conflict resolution calendar, Masterplanner, for 2018 and early 2019. Pin this to your virtual refrigerator and keep checking Masterplanner for a list of upcoming major events—fund-raisers, award shows, premieres, conferences, and festivals—in New York and Los Angeles.

Sunday, February 4, 2018: Super Bowl LII

Friday, February 9, 2018: Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies

Wednesday, February 14, 2018: Valentine's Day

Friday, February 16, 2018: Chinese New Year

Monday, February 19, 2018: President's Day

Sunday, March 4, 2018: 90th Academy Awards

Sunday, March 11, 2018: Daylight Savings Time Begins

Saturday, March 17, 2018: St. Patrick's Day

Sunday, March 18, 2018: Los Angeles Marathon

Friday, March 30, 2018: Passover Begins

Sunday, April 1, 2018: Easter

Saturday, April 7, 2018: Passover Ends

Sunday, April 22, 2018: Earth Day

Saturday, May 5, 2018: Cinco De Mayo

Sunday, May 13, 2018: Mother's Day

Tuesday, May 15, 2018: Ramadan Begins

Monday, May 28, 2018: Memorial Day

Thursday, June 14, 2018: Ramadan Ends

Wednesday, July 4, 2018: Independence Day

Monday, September 3, 2018: Labor Day

Sunday, September 9, 2018: Rosh Hashanah Begins

Tuesday, September 11, 2018: Rosh Hashanah Ends

Monday, October 8, 2018: Columbus Day

Tuesday, October 23, 2018: World Series Begins

Wednesday, October 31, 2018: Halloween

Sunday, November 4, 2018: New York Marathon

Sunday, November 4, 2018: Daylight Savings Time Ends

Tuesday, November 6, 2018: Election Day (with some exceptions)

Sunday, November 11, 2018: Veteran's Day

Thursday, November 22, 2018: Thanksgiving

Monday, December 24, 2018: Christmas Eve

Tuesday, December 25, 2018: Christmas Day

Tuesday, January 1, 2019: New Years Day

Monday, January 21, 2019: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Sunday February 3, 2019: Superbowl LIII

Thursday, February 14, 2019: Valentine’s Day

Sunday, February 24, 2019: 91st Academy Awards

