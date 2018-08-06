LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

Get Crafty: See These Colorful Activity Ideas Inspired by NBC's 'Making It'

Amber Kemp-Gerstel, a contestant on the new crafting competition, hosted a viewing party in Miami for 100 of her fans to celebrate her debut on the series.

By Ian Zelaya August 6, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT

The viewing party took place July 31 at Miami Ad School Auditorium. One hundred of Kemp-Gerstel's followers were invited to the event.

The viewing party took place July 31 at Miami Ad School Auditorium. One hundred of Kemp-Gerstel's followers were invited to the event. 

Photo: World Red Eye

Amber Kemp-Gerstel's "Making It" Viewing Party
MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA Whether the focus is fashion, cooking, singing, modeling, or drag, reality competition shows never seem to go out of style. One of the newest additions to the list is NBC’s Making It, a crafting competition series hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, which highlights eight “makers” from across the United States.

One contestant, craft blogger Amber Kemp-Gerstel—the Miami-based founder and creative director of Damask Love, a D.I.Y. lifestyle blog—celebrated her debut on the show by hosting a viewing party of the premiere in her home city for 100 of her followers and fans.

The live viewing party, which took place July 31 at the Miami Ad School, was sponsored by fabric and craft retailer Joann and featured a number of D.I.Y. craft and food stations for fans. The complimentary stations included personalized denim aprons, felt flower headbands, Trolli candy kabobs, a build-your-own cupcake bar from Bunnie Cakes, and a popcorn bar. Event sponsor Harmless Harvest also provided guests with coconut water. 

The event also showcased a giant rainbow-hued wall installation created with oversize crafting supplies. The wall, which was designed by the Creative Heart Studio, served as an Instagrammable moment for attendees.

The event’s atmosphere and activities were meant to be a physical extension of Kemp-Gerstel’s Damask Love blog, which has been named one of the top D.I.Y. blogs by Domino magazine and Better Homes and Gardens magazine. 

Kemp-Gerstel made it through the first episode of Making It, which airs Tuesday nights on NBC. Here’s a look at the viewing party’s Instagrammable stations and installation.

NBC

Television Industry Events

