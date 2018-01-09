Golden Globes 2018: Peek Inside This Year's Biggest Parties

Leading up to this year's Golden Globes, viewers and partygoers alike had one question: How would Hollywood handle the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked the industry since the October allegations against powerful producer Harvey Weinstein?

In perhaps a reflection of how this year's award season will go, the Globes tackled the question head-on. During the ceremony, which was held on Sunday, January 7 at the Beverly Hilton, host Seth Meyers struck a delicate balance between humor and social commentary, starting the show with a cheeky “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen.” Presenters and winners also didn't shy away from the issue, most notably in an emotional speech from Cecile B. Demille award-winner Oprah Winfrey that drew a standing ovation.

Perhaps the most striking change was revealed on the red carpet: The vast majority of attendees wore all-black attire as a form of silent protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood. (Fashion websites such as New York's The Cut followed suit, announcing that they wouldn't be ranking Globes fashion this year.) Many A-listers also donned pins that said “Time's Up” in honor of the new anti-harassment initiative, while eight big-name actresses brought female activists as their dates.

The scandals had an effect on the weekend's parties, as well. Unsurprisingly, Netflix cut ties with the Weinstein Company, which had been its party partner for several years; instead, the streaming video company hosted a stylish bash at the new Waldorf Astoria. Meanwhile, prominent talent agency CAA canceled its annual party and used the money to form a legal defense fund to assist workplace harassment victims.

Other traditions remained intact. Parties from HBO, Fox, and Warner Brothers were as glamorous as ever, filled with glittering chandeliers, over-the-top florals, and eye-catching color palettes. And new this year was a viewing- and after-party from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions meant to commemorate the Globes 75th anniversary.

Click through to see highlights from these and other events surrounding the Golden Globes.

