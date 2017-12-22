LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

NEWS

Golden Globes 2018 Preview: See What the Stars Will Be Eating

The Beverly Hilton revealed details of the three-course meal that 1,300 A-Listers will enjoy during the 75th annual Golden Globes.

By Claire Hoffman December 22, 2017, 7:01 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Courtesy of the Beverly Hilton

LOS ANGELES As 2017 comes to a close, Los Angeles event planners are gearing up for a busy award season—which kicks off January 7 with the 75th annual Golden Globes.

For the 47th time, the star-studded show will be held in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, where 1,300 A-listers will dine on a three-course meal by the hotel’s executive chef Alberico Nunziata and executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi. The upscale undertaking will require 112 tables set with 10,000 pieces of silverware, and the work of 11 chefs, 120 culinary staffers, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards, and 250 servers.

The meal will begin with a Delica appetizer with burrata cheese, opal basil, teardrop tomatoes, Taggiasca olives, golden friseé, garlic flowers, roasted butternut squash, and purple sweet potatoes with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. For an entree, guests will dine on Mediterranean Chilean sea bass served with red beet parmesan risotto, Castelvetrano olive tapenade, broccolini florets, golden stripe baby beets, yellow squash, and zucchini. For dessert is Efendi made with white chocolate coffee cream, coffee liqueur biscuit, Frangelico mascarpone, and crunchy praline.

Meanwhile, Moët & Chandon will serve more than 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2006 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums, and 500 cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Impérial. In addition, Moët worked with actress Jamie Chung to create this year’s official cocktail: the Moët 75, a mix of tequila, orange juice, honey, and Moët & Chandon.

Mark’s Garden will once again handle floral centerpieces, using 15,000 vibrant red and sunset-hued orange roses displayed in diamond-wrapped gold containers.

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC, with first-time host Seth Meyers.

Launch Slide Show

Golden Globes Award Shows Catering

MORE Golden Globes STORIES

News
Did the Golden Globes Parties Just Forecast Award Season's Biggest Trends?
Event Report
Golden Globes 2017: Party Pictures From Fox, HBO, 'InStyle,' Weinstein Company, and More
News
Golden Globes 2017 Preview: Beverly Hilton Reveals Gold-Tinged, Seasonal Menu

MORE Award Shows STORIES

Event Report
Emmys 2017: Inside the Glitzy Gatherings From the Television Academy, HBO, Fox, and More
News
Emmys 2017 Preview: Golden Governors Ball Commits to Sustainability

MORE Catering STORIES

GatherGeeks
Podcast: Does Your Caterer Need a Research and Development Department? (Episode 78)
Idea File
2018 Catering Preview: Experts Predict Upcoming Trends for Meeting and Event Menus
Event Snapshot
See a Life-Size Holiday Train Made With 700 Pounds of Chocolate
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue