Golden Globes 2018 Preview: See What the Stars Will Be Eating

As 2017 comes to a close, Los Angeles event planners are gearing up for a busy award season—which kicks off January 7 with the 75th annual Golden Globes.

For the 47th time, the star-studded show will be held in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, where 1,300 A-listers will dine on a three-course meal by the hotel’s executive chef Alberico Nunziata and executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi. The upscale undertaking will require 112 tables set with 10,000 pieces of silverware, and the work of 11 chefs, 120 culinary staffers, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards, and 250 servers.

The meal will begin with a Delica appetizer with burrata cheese, opal basil, teardrop tomatoes, Taggiasca olives, golden friseé, garlic flowers, roasted butternut squash, and purple sweet potatoes with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. For an entree, guests will dine on Mediterranean Chilean sea bass served with red beet parmesan risotto, Castelvetrano olive tapenade, broccolini florets, golden stripe baby beets, yellow squash, and zucchini. For dessert is Efendi made with white chocolate coffee cream, coffee liqueur biscuit, Frangelico mascarpone, and crunchy praline.

Meanwhile, Moët & Chandon will serve more than 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2006 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums, and 500 cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Impérial. In addition, Moët worked with actress Jamie Chung to create this year’s official cocktail: the Moët 75, a mix of tequila, orange juice, honey, and Moët & Chandon.

Mark’s Garden will once again handle floral centerpieces, using 15,000 vibrant red and sunset-hued orange roses displayed in diamond-wrapped gold containers.

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC, with first-time host Seth Meyers.

