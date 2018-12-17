LIST YOUR BIZ
Golden Globes 2019 Preview: A Sneak Peek at the Show's Three-Course Dinner

Check out what 1,300 A-list attendees will eat during the splashy award show, hosted and catered by the Beverly Hilton.

By Claire Hoffman December 17, 2018, 7:32 AM EST

Dessert is gluten-free, pistachio cream cheese ivory made with flourless chocolate, vanilla kirsch genoise and cream cheese, and a Charlotte pistachio center. Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Dessert is gluten-free, pistachio cream cheese ivory made with flourless chocolate, vanilla kirsch genoise and cream cheese, and a Charlotte pistachio center.

Photo: Alicia Cho

LOS ANGELES The end of 2018 means the start of award season for Hollywood, kicking off on January 6 with the Golden Globes. Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Kiling Eve's Sandra Oh, the 76th edition of the star-studded celebration takes place in the Beverly Hilton's International Ballroom for the 48th time. 

Notable for being a high-profile show that actually serves food (and more importantly, drinks), the Beverly Hilton catering team will provide sit-down dinners for nearly 1,300 guests. Unsurprisingly, this results in some jaw-dropping numbers, with service by 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards, and 250 servers. In all, more than 10,000 pieces of silverware will be used for the show, viewing parties, and after-parties.

The three-course meal itself is a meat-free affair this year, beginning with sweet potato Vichyssoise with wild chives, golden leeks, garnet yams, and roasted pepita. For entrees, guests choose between Chilean sea bass with black rice and asparagus, or stuffed honeynut squash with piquillo pepper hummus, braised rainbow chard, and crispy chickpeas. Dessert is always a highlight; this year's gluten-free dish is pistachio cream cheese ivory made with flourless chocolate, vanilla kirsch genoise and cream cheese, and a Charlotte pistachio center.

More than 10,000 pieces of silverware will be used for the show, viewing parties, and after-parties.

Meanwhile, sponsor Moët & Chandon will serve more than 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2008 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums, and 500 cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Impérial. Moët worked with actress Camilla Belle to create this year’s official cocktail: Drawing on her Brazilian roots, the “The Moët Belle” uses Moët & Chandon Impérial champagne, mixing sweet and tart notes to create a mango aroma. It's topped with a white orchid garnish.

Award-season favorite Mark’s Garden will once again handle floral centerpieces, using 15,000 vibrant Rambo tulips, flown in from Holland and displayed in textured gold vases that were inspired by the Golden Globe statuette. Also on the table: custom Lindor gift boxes filled with milk chocolate truffles.

The party, of course, doesn't end with the conclusion of the NBC broadcast. The Beverly Hilton is once again the site of the night's most high-profile after-parties; last year the hotel played host to stylish soirées from HBO, Fox, Warner Brothers, and more. (Hotel manager Michael Robertson discussed how his team pulls it off in an interview with BizBash last February.)

Click through the slide show to see what the A-listers will eat during this year's show, and keep an eye out for our future coverage of the Globes' most stylish after-parties.

Launch Slide Show

Golden Globes

Award Shows

Catering

