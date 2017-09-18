Google I/O Conference Features a Fun, Festival-Like Vibe; Powered by Sparks

Google I/O 2017, Google's premier annual developer gathering, returned to Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, this past May. This unique three-day festival brought together people from around the globe to immerse themselves in the next generation of tech. More than 7,000 attendees and 3,000 Googlers delved into experiential learning through keynotes, 157 technical sessions, 18 product sandboxes, 8,000 codelabs, interactive demos, and more. At the end of each day, when the coding was done, attendees unwound at The Block after-hours party or a concert, with featured acts such as LCD Soundsystem.

To celebrate the developer community, a Google boom town was created where festival-goers could hang, play, learn, collaborate, and, of course, hack. The celebration boasted an astounding global reach: with 460 I/O Extended events in 85 countries, 1.85 million keynote livestream views, and more than 4 million views over the three days. Sparks serves as the lead creative, experiential, and production partner for this massive program designed to reinvigorate Google's coding community.

