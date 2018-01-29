Grammy Awards 2018: 27 Can’t-Miss Moments and Ideas From This Year’s Parties

On Sunday, the Grammy Awards returned to New York, delivering a telecast packed with high-powered performances, politically-charged moments, and thoughtful tributes.

Held at Madison Square Garden, the award show, which was celebrating its 60th anniversary, honored the Big Apple with plenty of Empire State references, a nod to Broadway, and even an attempt at subway car karaoke with host James Corden. The show, however, saw a 24-percent drop in ratings from last year’s broadcast.

After 15 years, the Recording Academy was back in the city that never sleeps, allowing sponsors, record labels, and brands to plan a busy week of nonstop parties, concerts, and events leading up to the big show. This year, like most of the season’s award shows so far, the festivities acknowledged the ongoing fight against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, with white roses being the signifying symbol of the movement for Grammy guests.

Here’s a look at the parties and events that filled the Grammy Week calendar.

