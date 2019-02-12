LIST YOUR BIZ
Grammys 2019: Event Design Highlights From Music's Biggest Week

The Grammys returned to Los Angeles this year, along with star-studded celebrations from the Recording Academy, Roc Nation, Steven Tyler, MusiCares, and many more.

By Claire Hoffman February 12, 2019, 1:00 PM EST

Photo: Sean Twomey/2me Studios

LOS ANGELES In a stark contrast to last year's male-dominated Grammy Awards in New York, Sunday night's show was all about the ladies.

In total, 31 women won awards—compared to last year's 17—and female artists including Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa took home some of the night's biggest trophies. The 61st ceremony, which was hosted by Alicia Keys and held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, also featured women-filled tributes to Aretha Franklin and Dolly Parton and an appearance by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The party extended well beyond the televised show. In addition to decor-heavy after-parties from the Recording Academy and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Roc Nation hosted a star-studded Saturday brunch that drew the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé (who skipped the ceremony itself). Other buzzy gatherings included MusicCares' tribute to Dolly Parton, Billboard's annual Power 100 celebration, and highly visual brand activations from MasterCard, Delta Air Lines, and more.

Here's a look at decor and production highlights from music's biggest week.

Grammys

Award Shows

Music Industry Events

Entertainment Industry Events

