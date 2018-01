Best Director has always been a top honor at award shows, but this year it’s been an especially big part of the conversation, with women and people of color glaringly absent. Both Get Out’s Jordan Peele and Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig were missing from the field at the Golden Globes last weekend—despite delivering two of 2017’s buzziest films. But today the Directors Guild of America unveiled its feature film nominees and both directors scored nominations for outstanding achievement.



