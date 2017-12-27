Harry Stays Mum on Whether Obama Will Get Wedding Invite

Prince Harry on Wednesday sidestepped a question about whether he would invite former President Obama to his wedding with Meghan Markle a day after a report said the British government fears snubbing President Trump would erode relations between the two longtime allies even more. “Well, I don’t know about that,” Harry said during an interview...
