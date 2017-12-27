LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT INDUSTRY BUZZ

Harry Stays Mum on Whether Obama Will Get Wedding Invite

By pagesix.com December 27, 2017, 11:03 AM EST

Prince Harry on Wednesday sidestepped a question about whether he would invite former President Obama to his wedding with Meghan Markle a day after a report said the British government fears snubbing President Trump would erode relations between the two longtime allies even more. “Well, I don’t know about that,” Harry said during an interview...

Read More

Social Events Royal Wedding

More Event Industry Buzz Stories

Center Stage: A Look Back at the Year’s Top Music Festival Activations
Why Hollywood Men Will Be Wearing All-Black at the Golden Globes
An Astrology-Theme Brooklyn Bar Filled With Art

MORE Social Events STORIES

Event Report
Why a Wedding Registry Brand Planned a Three-City Podcast Tour
Opinion
Guest Column: What Wedding Planners Need to Know About Cakes
Readers' Forum
A "Sassy" Wedding Planner Shares His Favorite Places

MORE Royal Wedding STORIES

Event Report
Union Jack and '60s Style Mark Macy's 'British Invasion' Benefit Fashion Show
Event Report
Macy's Glamorama Gets English Accent, New Venue in Chicago
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue