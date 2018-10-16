Here's Why (and How) You Should Be Using Event Personalization

Everything you need to know about event personalization.

Personalization has swept through our lives: entertainment, news, dating, food options—it's all endlessly customizable. And your event is no different.

Attendees want to curate their event experience, from the agenda, speakers, and breakout sessions to the photos they browse and social media they follow.

What Is Event Personalization and Why Is it Important?

Personalization is about using data to develop strategies that speak to customers in a unique way. It can be as simple as using someone's name in pre-event emails or adhering to an attendee's dietary restrictions throughout the event. Or it can be as complex as running matchmaking algorithms to help attendees connect, or employing artificial intelligence for session suggestions.

The goal is to make attendees feel like they are having a unique experience, using data to help them create their own experiences. When you are successful in doing this, attendees will give you their attention and engagement in return.

Before the Event

A personalized event begins before the attendees walk through the door. The more you know about your attendees beforehand, the more customized options you can provide.

● Jump in on social: Your attendees are discussing and asking questions on social channels, so don't miss the opportunity to join this conversation. You'll also gather a better sense of your attendees' interests.

●Crowdsource: The best way to find out what your attendees want is to ask them. Email surveys ahead of time or use social media to provide attendees with options to choose from.

During the Event

As your attendees arrive, new possibilities open. With an app, people can tell you where they are, what they're feeling, and what they need in real time.

● Agenda: Don't make your attendees scroll through your entire agenda. Instead, let them see their own personal agenda.

● Add value to the attendee journey: As attendees check in (at registration or sessions), send a targeted welcome message, provide instructions, or gather feedback with a poll or survey. Just be sure you are focused on personalizing the message for your attendees and not bombarding them with marketing messages.

After the Event

Another successful event in the books? Take a moment and give yourself some props. It's not easy to organize a great event. But before you move on, take the time to follow up with some last personalized touches.

● Share the results: Take the time to organize the most popular polls and most interesting and relevant survey results. Curate it all in an email or display in your app.

● Thank them: A little gratitude goes a long way. Send a personalized note thanking attendees for a great event.

In Conclusion

Personalization is here to stay, and for good reason: it produces results. Higher personalization leads to higher engagement.

At MeetingPlay, we've helped clients achieve their goals through event personalization.