Holiday Parties 101: Why Your Office Needs to Celebrate

The holidays are a time to gather with coworkers and be festive, but not every company celebrates the season or its staff the way it should. If your office is a holiday-party Grinch, check out the reasons below and help persuade all the higher-ups that a stellar celebration is just what your workplace needs.

Celebrate the Season, Recognize Their Efforts

Holiday parties are all about enjoying the best of the season, but they're also the perfect way to thank everyone on your team. A well-orchestrated event-one that you host outside of the office-shows that you care about the countless hours your employees contribute inside the office.

Build Up Your Team as You Bring Down the House

Who says your company's holiday party can't double as the ultimate teambuilding event? Sitting around a bar is definitely not the most active way to bond with your coworkers. So instead, search out more engaging alternatives-venues that feature unique offerings such as bowling, laser tag, or arcade games (or bring your holiday party to a place like Bowlmor Lanes or Bowlero that has all three). There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by donning a laser tag vest or bowling a strike as your friend in accounting chucks a gutter ball.

Reflect on the Year and Raise a Glass to Every Big Win

An office holiday party isn't just a time to socialize with colleagues and reconnect across departments-it's a unique opportunity to look back at a year's worth of accomplishments. Reward everyone on your team with well-deserved entertainment (and maybe more than a few celebratory toasts).

Leave the Planning to the Pros

As the end of the year approaches, you've got more than enough on your plate to keep you busy. Thankfully, when it comes to planning a holiday party, you don't have to go it alone. Nowadays, the best venues provide party professionals who are prepared to facilitate every aspect of your event-all aimed at helping to alleviate the stress and frustration that typically go along with planning the year's biggest celebration.

Give Everyone a Chance to Recharge

If you're finding it difficult to recall a time when you weren't uber-busy, then it's fair to say your colleagues can't either. And when that's the case, your office party loses the veil of luxury and takes on a certain air of necessity. Give your employees the break they need with a holiday party that allows them to decompress, leaves them reenergized, and prepares them for their most productive year yet.

Now that you know just how important it is to host a holiday party, there's only thing left to do. Plan it! The longer you put it off, the harder it is to find the perfect time to hold your event. So, don't wait any longer. Book your party. Send out those invites. Gather the team and get ready to celebrate!





